Tuesday’s Modesto area high school and local sports scores

August 21, 2018 10:47 AM

Golf

Clubs

Turlock Tee Birds

First Flight: 1. Ruth Fortado 33, 2. Cory Rucker 37, 3. Kristen Lewis 38.

Volleyball

High School Girls

From Monday

Foundation Matches

Enochs 3, Big Valley Christian 1

(14-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-19)

Enochs – Kills: Nicole Taro 11. Assists: Isabella Esparza 21. Aces: Nicole Taro, Isabella Esparza 4. Digs: Hannah Guardiano 11. Blocks: Sorelle Cherry 3.

Big Valley Christian – No Stats reported.

Other Scores

Hilmar 3, Pitman 1

Hughson 3, Waterford 0

El Capitan 3, Le Grand 1

Johansen 3, Riverbank 0

Pacheco 3, Millennium 0

Kimball 3, Mountain House 0

Calaveras 3, Escalon 2

Buhach Colony 3, Sonora 0

Merced 3, Livingston 0

Patterson 3, Gustine 1

Lathrop 3, Sierra 0

