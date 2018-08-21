Tuesday’s Modesto area high school and local sports scores

LOCAL
Golf
Clubs
Turlock Tee Birds
First Flight: 1. Ruth Fortado 33, 2. Cory Rucker 37, 3. Kristen Lewis 38.
Volleyball
High School Girls
From Monday
Foundation Matches
Enochs 3, Big Valley Christian 1
(14-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-19)
Enochs – Kills: Nicole Taro 11. Assists: Isabella Esparza 21. Aces: Nicole Taro, Isabella Esparza 4. Digs: Hannah Guardiano 11. Blocks: Sorelle Cherry 3.
Big Valley Christian – No Stats reported.
Other Scores
Hilmar 3, Pitman 1
Hughson 3, Waterford 0
El Capitan 3, Le Grand 1
Johansen 3, Riverbank 0
Pacheco 3, Millennium 0
Kimball 3, Mountain House 0
Calaveras 3, Escalon 2
Buhach Colony 3, Sonora 0
Merced 3, Livingston 0
Patterson 3, Gustine 1
Lathrop 3, Sierra 0
