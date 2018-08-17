Sports

Friday’s Modesto area local golf results

August 17, 2018 02:42 PM

LOCAL

Golf

Friday’s Results

Escalon Lady Chippers

First Flight: Bailey Anderson 50-12-38.

Second Flight: Sylvia Nimphuis 43-15-28, Blanche Maguire 45-15-30.

From Thursday

Spring Creek CC Women’s Results

18 Hole Ladies Club Championship

Club Champion: Jane Findarle 227

Runner-up Champion: Patti Rodrick 267

Results - First Low Gross: Silver Lamb 285; First Low Net: Doreen Olmo 223; Second Low Net: Carol Blumberg 224; Third Low Net: Shirley Gahm 228.

Ladies Non-Tournament Play

First Flight - Low Gross: Patty Davis 92; First Low Net: Annette Schroen 77; Second Low Net - Tie: Joanne Deegan and Shelly Zeff 78; Third Low Net: Karin Mettler 79.

Second Flight - Low Gross: Joyce Lopes 108; First Low Net: Jackie Greenwood 76; Second Low Net - Tie: Karen Rake and Melissa Tyrus 78; Third Low Net: Adeline Schaapman 79.

