Friday’s Modesto area local golf results

LOCAL
Golf
Friday’s Results
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight: Bailey Anderson 50-12-38.
Second Flight: Sylvia Nimphuis 43-15-28, Blanche Maguire 45-15-30.
From Thursday
Spring Creek CC Women’s Results
18 Hole Ladies Club Championship
Club Champion: Jane Findarle 227
Runner-up Champion: Patti Rodrick 267
Results - First Low Gross: Silver Lamb 285; First Low Net: Doreen Olmo 223; Second Low Net: Carol Blumberg 224; Third Low Net: Shirley Gahm 228.
Ladies Non-Tournament Play
First Flight - Low Gross: Patty Davis 92; First Low Net: Annette Schroen 77; Second Low Net - Tie: Joanne Deegan and Shelly Zeff 78; Third Low Net: Karin Mettler 79.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Joyce Lopes 108; First Low Net: Jackie Greenwood 76; Second Low Net - Tie: Karen Rake and Melissa Tyrus 78; Third Low Net: Adeline Schaapman 79.
