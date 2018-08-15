Willie Taylor Memorial rolls at Yosemite Lanes on Sunday

Scratch bowlers have an opportunity Sunday to bowl in honor of a local legend no longer with us.
The 13th Annual Willie Taylor Memorial Scratch 6-Gamer will roll at Yosemite starting at noon.
Taylor, who died in 2006, was a long-time high average bowler who broke and held many scoring records locally.
A portion of the $70 entry fee is used to fund an annual scholarship in his name.
Bowlers will bowl six games across six pairs on the Yosemite House Shot. Freddy’s Tree Service and Yosemite Lanes have added $500 to the prize fund. There will be optional Brackets, High Game Pots, Last Game Pot, and Senior Insurance available. Check-in starts at 11 a.m., tournament scoring starts at noon. ...
The Central Valley Bowling Club will hold its August meet at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood on Saturday. The tournament scoring starts at 1p.m. Check-in runs from 10:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. The singles tournament is open to male bowlers age 55 and over and women age 50 and over. The format is a four-game qualifying round with the top three in a stepladder final round. Tournament entry fee is $40 for members. You can bowl as a guest for an additional $10 or join the club for $20. To sign up or for more information call Dave Brown – 209-549-2510 or Sheri Cole at 209-578-6670. ... Local Scott Boyle teamed up with Fremont’s Travis Hewitt to take 11th in the PBA Tony Reyes Memorial West/Northwest Doubles Tournament held at Fourth Street Bowl in San Jose. The pair each won $425 after their 5-7 win record. PBA champion Reyes, who ran the Pro Shop at Fourth Street, died in an auto accident in 2012. ...
David Rhodes (901) and Laverne Howe (864) won their respective divisions of the McHenry No-Tap Tournament. Rhodes topped the men’s side while Gene Stamps (867) finished second ahead of Fred Nevarez (848). Howe was high for the ladies followed by Rose Baker (859) and Joyce Porter (832). ... The team of Courtney MacPherson, Vickie Briscoe and Cindy James (2,355) won the Ladies No-Tap Trio Tournament ahead of Rosalinda Farias, Kelly Napuunoa and Courtney MacPherson (2,310) and Bernice Smith, Lina Carlson and Glenda Olsen (2,267). ...
The Kegler Trio No-tap Tournament is set for this Thursday morning at McHenry starting at 9:30 a.m. Teams can be any combination of men and women. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. ... This Friday, the Yosemite ‘50 & Older’ No-Tap Tournament runs at 1 p.m. The tournament is a singles event with separate prize funds for men and women. Check-in at 12:30 p.m. ... The 3rd Annual Bowling for Autism fundraiser is Oct. 6 at Yosemite. All proceeds will go to the ‘Autism Speaks’ organization to help with their many programs. If you are interested in sponsoring the event or a team contact either Cindy Bond, Shawnna Wheat or Tina Munson at 209-524-9161. ... The Sizzlin’ Summer No-tap Doubles Tournament at McHenry is just two weeks away – Aug. 30-Sept. 3. Entries are at the desk at McHenry. The first place doubles team will win $500. Entry fee is $20 per person. ...
Checks have been released from the USBC Open Championship and Women’s Championships. So, if you participated and did well watch for your check in the mail. Low-to-cash numbers and individual results can be found on Bowl.com. ... The 2018 California Senior Singles Tournament runs this weekend at Rancho Bowl in Santa Maria. Squads are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. or 2 p.m. The tournament has two divisions – Open and Women – and each division has six age classifications. Entries and more information are at CalUSBC.com.
This Saturday, the CBS Sports Network will televise the stepladder finals of the Nationwide PWBA Columbus Open at 2 p.m. The tournament will be rolled at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio. ... Come by yourself, with a friend, or with several friends and join a fall bowling league. Most leagues are set to start Sept. 4. There are leagues for everyone from beginner to advanced, and all age groups. Call Wayne Garber at Yosemite 209-524-9161, or Theresa Medeiros at McHenry 209-571-2695 or check out the websites at mchenrybowl.com or yosemitelanes.com.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695
or mchbowl@aol.com
Comments