August is the month to sign up for fall/winter bowling leagues

Local bowling centers are organizing their fall/winter league programs this month.
Most leagues start Tuesday, Sept. 4, the day after Labor Day. Leagues are open to beginner through advanced bowlers at all age levels.
Singles, couples and full teams are welcome. Flyers and sign-up sheets are available at the centers or online. For information at McHenry, call Theresa Medeiros or Raymond Waring at 209-571-2695, at Yosemite call Wayne Garber at 209-524-9161, and at Bellevue Bowl in Atwater call Tommy Cardoza at 209-358-6466.
Local leagues are part of the nearly 46,000 sanctioned leagues nationwide with 1.4 million participating bowlers. ...
National Bowling Day is Saturday and McHenry is celebrating all weekend. A special bowling rate of $5 for two games of bowling, including shoe rental, will be in effect all day and evening on Saturday until 11 p.m. and Sunday until 9 p.m. There’s fun lined up with drawings throughout the day and snack specials. ... Friday, the Yosemite Ladies No-Tap Trios Luncheon competes at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per person with an optional $3 side pot. In the afternoon, the action moves to McHenry with the Senior No-Tap Tournament at 1 p.m. Potluck at noon, check-in at 12:30 p.m. ...
Save the date for the annual Modesto USBC Installation and Awards Dinner scheduled for Sept. 22 at the Elks Lodge in Modesto. Tickets will be available later this month at the local bowl desks or from any association officer. The evening’s agenda includes installation of the 2018-2019 Modesto USBC board, the Modesto Hall of Fame inductions, Pioneer Award winners and recognition of the scholarship winners, Shining Stars and Scratch Champions. Call Cyndi Blomdahl at 209-996-4915 for more information. ...
Sign-up sheets are available at the local bowling centers for the 3rd Bowling for Autism Tournament to benefit Autism Speaks. It will run at Yosemite on Oct. 6 with two squads to choose from – either at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. The fundraising event will include bowling, lunch, raffle prizes, silent auction and a Classic Car Show. Team sponsors and silent auction/raffle prizes are being sought. Call Cindy Bond, Shawnna Wheat or Tina Munson at 209-524-9161 for more information. ...
The McHenry Swiss Tournament is on the calendar for Aug. 26 at McHenry starting at 10 a.m. There will be a Scratch division with an average cap of 660 for the three-person team and Handicap division with a cap of 610. Call Jackie Fried at 209-604-5544 or Terry at 209-571-2695 to sign up. Team spots are limited and must be paid by Aug. 25 to guarantee the spot. ... It’s time for the 3rd Annual Sizzlin’ Summer Doubles No-Tap Tournament at McHenry. Squads are available from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4. The tournament is open to McHenry winter and summer league bowlers. First place is guaranteed at $500. Bowlers can bowl as many times as they wish, but they may only place once with the same partner. Entries are at the McHenry desk. ...
Ladies, if you’re a scratch bowler, this is your tournament. Entries are out for the 4th Annual Modesto Queens Tournament rolling the weekend of Oct. 6-7 at McHenry. The competition starts with one squad of a six-game qualifying on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The top scorers will return on Sunday for the two-game Double Elimination Finals Round. Entry fee is $125. Contact Carol Serpa at 209-552-9587 or Sharon Aronson at 209-417-9087 for more information or to sign up. ...
