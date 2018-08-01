Bowl for a cause: Family Justice Center tournament at McHenry Bowl

The 18th Annual ‘Benefit Bowl’ in support of the Stanislaus Family Justice Center is this coming Saturday at McHenry Bowl.
The festivities start at noon with a BBQ lunch and event check-in. At 1 p.m., bowlers will roll two games with colored-pins and have a chance to win prizes or to bid at the silent auction.
All money collected goes to the center to help fund their many programs. Each team is a foursome – Come with a team or by yourself and be placed with others. Call Kelly Lebherz or Stacey Marckese at 209-571-2695 to sign up or for more information. ...
The 3rd Annual Bowling for Autism Tournament to benefit Autism Speaks will run at Yosemite on Oct. 6. The fundraising event will include bowling, lunch, raffle prizes, silent auction and a Classic Car Show. Squads are set for 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Team sponsors and silent auction/raffle prizes are being sought. Call Cindy Bond, Shawnna Wheat or Tina Munson at 209-524-9161 for more information. ...
The team of Minda Krone and Nevora Nush from Merced won the Modesto 500 Club’s Scotch Doubles Tournament with a 1,023 score. They shared the $205 first place prize. Adrian & Sherry Gonzalez (971) from Los Banos took second to earn $185. Locals Debbie Couch and Bobbie Sargent (956) were third and won $165. Low to cash was 10th place with an 893 score. ...
The 69th Annual Peach Classic Tournament ended this year’s run and the verification process has started. This year’s prize fund will total over $31,000 and be divided into seven prize lists. The checks will be paid out at the end of the month after the final list is set. The unofficial leader of Main Prize list is Eric Nieman of Los Banos at 1,240. Shane Harteau from Pinole holds the High Scratch Series Men at a 1,219 and for the Women High Series it is Jasmine Coleman from Manteca at a 1,180. High Game list has Robert Porovich from Altaville with a 300 game and Coleman with a 280. ... Two locals made their way to Federal Way, Wash., to roll in the PBA Secoma Lanes Northwest/West Regional Open. Both made the prize list and brought back some cash. Myles Duty finished seventh with a 6-6 win/loss record to earn $700. Lanndyn Carnate finished in the tenth spot with a 3-9 win/loss record and pocketed $600. ...
Next Monday the Ladies Trio No-Tap Tournament will compete at McHenry starting at 9:30 a.m. Check-in starts 9 a.m. ... Entries are out for the 4th Annual McHenry Sizzlin’ Summer Doubles No-Tap Tournament with five squads from Aug. 29 through Sept. 3. The tournament is open to McHenry winter and summer league bowlers. Bowlers can bowl as many times as they wish, but they may only place once with the same partner. ... The 2nd Annual McHenry Swiss Tournament is Aug. 26 at McHenry starting at 10 a.m. The six-game tournament will feature a Scratch and Handicap division. The Scratch division will have an average cap of 660 for the three person team. In the Handicap division the cap will be 610 and the handicap will be 90 percent. Cost is $40 per person and optional brackets will be available. In a Swiss format, the first matches are paired up by draw, then each of the next five games will be a position round (1st place bowls 2nd, 3rd bowls 4th and so forth). Call Jackie Fried at 209-604-5544 or Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 to sign up. Team spots are limited and must be paid by August 24 to guarantee the spot.
