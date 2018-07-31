Sports

Tuesday’s Modesto area local golf results

July 31, 2018 03:56 PM

Del Rio 18 Hole Ladies

First Flight - First Net: Gina Rand 84, Gross: 1. Kay Virgil 72, 2. Katja Holmquist 72, 3. Debbie Mitchell 74.

Second Flight - First Net: Melanie Griffith 106, Gross: 1. LaTrelle Uhl 75, 2. Toshi Hart 77, 3. Julia Nelson 78.

Captains Trophy Winner: Sun Ohn.

Closest-to-the-Pin: Debbie Mitchell.

Muni Niners

First Flight: 1. Cathy Pierce 47-13-34, 2. Barbara Terpstra 51-15-36.

Second Flight: 1. Rosalie Schmierer 56-17-39, 2. Joanne Alvernaz 57-17-40.

Third Flight: 1. MaryAnn Garcia 57-21-36, 2. Harriet Amistadi 60-24-36, 3. Sylvia Nimphius 60-23-37.

Birdie: Alvernaz.

Spring Creek 9 hole ladies

Low Gross: Beth Bruegger 47

First Flight - Net Scores: 1. Missy Stewart 35, T2. Kathy Ellis and Beth Bruegger 37.

Second Flight - Net Scores: 1. Gaye Nelson 35, 2. Roxanne Grubb 39, 3. Kara Blevins 41.

Turlock Tee Birds

Guest Day Results

First - Ruth Fortado, Kristen Lewis and Cory Rucker.

Second - Laurel Pruitt, Joyce Patrias and Judy Noah.

