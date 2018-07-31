Tuesday’s Modesto area local golf results

LOCAL
Golf
Clubs
Del Rio 18 Hole Ladies
First Flight - First Net: Gina Rand 84, Gross: 1. Kay Virgil 72, 2. Katja Holmquist 72, 3. Debbie Mitchell 74.
Second Flight - First Net: Melanie Griffith 106, Gross: 1. LaTrelle Uhl 75, 2. Toshi Hart 77, 3. Julia Nelson 78.
Captains Trophy Winner: Sun Ohn.
Closest-to-the-Pin: Debbie Mitchell.
Muni Niners
First Flight: 1. Cathy Pierce 47-13-34, 2. Barbara Terpstra 51-15-36.
Second Flight: 1. Rosalie Schmierer 56-17-39, 2. Joanne Alvernaz 57-17-40.
Third Flight: 1. MaryAnn Garcia 57-21-36, 2. Harriet Amistadi 60-24-36, 3. Sylvia Nimphius 60-23-37.
Birdie: Alvernaz.
Spring Creek 9 hole ladies
Low Gross: Beth Bruegger 47
First Flight - Net Scores: 1. Missy Stewart 35, T2. Kathy Ellis and Beth Bruegger 37.
Second Flight - Net Scores: 1. Gaye Nelson 35, 2. Roxanne Grubb 39, 3. Kara Blevins 41.
Turlock Tee Birds
Guest Day Results
First - Ruth Fortado, Kristen Lewis and Cory Rucker.
Second - Laurel Pruitt, Joyce Patrias and Judy Noah.
