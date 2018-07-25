Pacheco High grad catches on with Dolphins; Davis prep shines at wrestling nationals

Frank Ginda has caught on.
The former Pacheco High star and the NCAA’s leading tackler last season while at San Jose State signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins.
He Tweeted: “Lord, THANK YOU and thank you to the @MiamiDolphins organization for the opportunity! Excited for camp starting tomorrow.”
After the NFL draft his spring, Ginda signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
“It came down to the Cardinals, (Minnesota) Vikings and (Washington) Redskins,” Ginda told the Merced Sun-Star’s Shawn Jansen. “I signed with the team I felt gave me the best shot to make their 53-man roster. The Cardinals coaches really liked me and they think I have a really good chance to make the team.”
Before the draft, Ginda was involved in a serious vehicle wreck in San Jose, a week before he was to try out with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite his injuries, he made it through the workout, illustrating the toughness that led to his successful collegiate career as a Spartan.
Ginda was waived by the Cardinals in mid-June.
WATER POLO — The Modesto-Stanislaus boys water polo teams all finished among the Top 10 in their divisions last weekend at the USA Water Polo National Junior Olympics in the Bay Area last weekend.
The 18-and-under team finished sixth in the Invitational Division, finishing 4-4 and falling in the fifth-place game to Pacific 9-8.
The 16-and-under squad, competing in the Classic Division, finished 4-4, losing in the 10th place game, 7-6, against South Coast.
Meanwhile, the 14s finished 10th in the Invitational Division, finishing 2-3 and losing to Stanford, 8-7, in the 10th place game.
Up next this weekend at the Junior Olympics are Modesto-Stanislaus girls teams in the Bay Area. Modesto-Stanislaus will feature 14U, 16U and 18U teams in the Classic Division.
The divisions at the Juniors are made up of Championship, for the elite teams, along with Classic and Invitational. Some of the divisions had upward of 48 teams competing.
ALL-AMERICAN FROM MODESTO — Davis High School wrestler Carson Prim finished eighth, earning All-American honors, at the USMC Cadet Greco-Roman Nationals in Fargo, N.D.
Prim fell in the seventh-place match to Dylan Kohn of Florida in 3 minutes, 39 seconds. Along the way, he defeated Kyle Boeke of Minnesota at 1:36, but lost 10-0 to Matthew Singleton of Georgia.
He’s competing this weekend at a tournament in San Diego. Prim returns to Davis High this fall as a sophomore.
MODESTAN AT SONOMA RACEWAY — Dylan Hendrix of Modesto won the Sportsman Motorcycle title at the NHRA Division 7 Drag Races at Sonoma Raceway last weekend. He edged out Ed Bradell of Rio Linda.
