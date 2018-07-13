Friday’s Modesto area local golf results

LOCAL
Golf
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight: Marilyn McRitchie 35-11-24, Shirley Keyser 41-14-27.
Second Flight: Donna Dobbs 45-17-28, Margie Lopes 44-15-29.
Third Flight: Monica Gonzales 19-46-27, Carol Knoll 46-19-27.
Birdie: hole #2 - Donna Dobbs.
From Thursday
Dryden Park Women’s GC
Guest Day - Teams
First
Karen Burch, Linda Curtis 128
Pam Adams, Doreen Gray, Bobbie Sesma, Cathy Callistro 128.
Second
Cindy Klevmyer, Joann Adams, Karen Mabe, Lorraine Gonsalves 130
Debby Becker, Susie Williams, Carla Peterson, Ui Cha Iijima 130
Shirley Keyser, Jackie Wilson, Joanne Alvernaz, Sandy Dieker 130
Closest-to-the-pin: C. Callistro 5’9”; L. Gonsalves 24’11”; K. Mabe 31’2”; J. Alvernaz 44’8”.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Game: Low Net
First Flight: 1. Pat Briscoe 62, 2. Andrea Skonovd 69, 3. Lisa Lope 73.
Second Flight: 1. Dee Elston 60, T2. Vicki Dallas and Judi O'Connell 71.
Spring Creek 18 Hole Ladies
First Flight - Low Gross: Patti Rodrick 96; First Low Net: Cathy Trevena 77; Second Low Net: Doreen Olmo 79; Third Low Net: Mary Whitaker 79.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Char Witke 108; First Low Net: Katherine Mauthe 71; Second Low Net: Joyce Lopes 77.
Turlock Women’s GC Sweeps
First Flight: 1. K. Heller 66, 2. P. Glattke 70, 3. M. Kelly 74.
Second Flight:1. S. Freeberg 68, 2. J. Williams 71, 3. M. Castro 78.
