Dallas Kadry on bowling: Trio take Vanessa Brown titles; Gordin, French honored

Mike Bowers, Chris Bradshaw and Joey Irvin were the division winners of the Vanessa Brown PBA Region Pro-Am.
Bowers (1,778) topped the Senior Division and won $250. Andrew Locke (1,775, $150) finished second and Paul Blumberg (1,770, $115) third. Bradshaw (1,775, $350) won the Adult Division over Elias Sabedra, Jr. (1,730, $200) and Robby Delgadillo (1,710, $120). Irvin (1,726, $100 scholarship) won the Youth Division ahead of Jimmy Brown (1,708, $50 scholarship) and Roman Heath (1,672, $25 award). ...
The 2018 U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championships wind down this weekend in Syracuse, N.Y. Two locals are on the leaderboard. Lauren Pixley, in the Standard Division, is fifth in singles with her 227-196-255 set – 678. Pixley also is 12th in All-Events with a 1,786 total. Meanwhile, Ron Myers, in the Classified Division, is in 26th with a 573 set on games of 191-172-210. Myers also is 33rd in All-Events with his 1,571, nine-game total. ... Jim Gordin was recognized for his 25 years of participation. At the USBC Women’s Championships competition at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno last weekend, Karen French was recognized for her 35 years of participation. ...
Rose Baker, Tena Cozby and Laverne Howe (2,217) won the McHenry Ladies No-Tap Trio Tournament. Claudelle Bonaccinie, Laverne Howe and Betty Gerritsen (2,215) were second followed by Courtney MacPherson, Cindy James and Vickie Briscoe (2,177). ... McHenry’s 69th Annual Peach Classic Tournament has four weekends left. Squads are at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. First place is guaranteed at $2,500 and 100th place at $100. There is an estimated prize fund of $35,000. Entry Fee is $60 per person and includes the Main prize list, High Scratch Game and Series lists for men and women and a 10-game list based on an entrants’ two highest entries. Bowlers may bowl up to four times. Call McHenry to reserve your time at (209) 571-2695. ... Entries are out for the McHenry Swiss Tournament on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. The Scratch division has an average cap of 660 for the three-person team. The Handicap division has a cap of 610 for the team. Call Jackie Fried at 209-604-5544 or Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 to sign up. Team spots are limited and must be paid by Aug. 25 to guarantee your spot. Entry fee is $120 per team and first place is estimated at $700. ...
The Modesto USBC annual meeting is July 15 at 10 a.m., at McHenry Bowl. Three adult director positions and one youth director position are up for election. Qualifications needed to run for a director’s position are simple – you need to have an active USBC card and be a member of the Modesto USBC. If you have bowled in a league in Modesto last season or this summer, you should have an active card. Applications forms at the bowl desks and must be returned by July 9 either back to the bowling center or mailed to Modesto USBC, 2617 El Charro Dr., Modesto 95354.
Two annual fundraisers are coming up soon. On Aug. 4, McHenry’s 18th Annual Benefit Bowl rolls at 1 p.m. This year all funds raised will go to the Stanislaus Family Justice Center. The day includes a BBQ lunch at noon, an event t-shirt, bowling to music, raffle and a silent auction. Meanwhile, the 3rd Annual Bowling for Autism is Oct. 6 at Yosemite. It includes bowling, raffle prizes, a silent auction and a Classic Car Show. All funds raised will go to Autism Speaks. If you would like to help with either or both of these events, you can through sponsorships, auction or raffle donations or participating on a team. Call Kelly Lebherz at McHenry (209) 571-2695 or Cindy Bond at Yosemite (209) 524-9161 for information or to sign up your team.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695
or mchbowl@aol.com
Comments