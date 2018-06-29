Friday’s Modesto area local golf results

LOCAL
Golf Clubs
Escalon Lady Chippers
Second Flight: Sylvia Nimphuis 45-15-30, Glenda Olsen 47-16-31.
Third Flight: Clare Buchanan 44-18-26, Margie Lopes 43-17-26, Mary Alice Metzler 50-23-27.
Birdies: Judi Presley #2, Merry Roche #3.
Chip-Ins: Judy Presley #2, Clare Buchanan #7.
From Thursday
Dryden Park Women’s Results
2018 Flag Tournament
Results: 1. Joann Adams, 2. Jackie Wilson, 3. Shirley Keyser, 4. Bobbie Sesma, 5. Pam Adams, 6. Gayle Denkenson, 7. Sandy Dieker, 8. Rosemary Hein.
Closest-to-the-Pin: 1. Joann Adams 9’3”; 2. Sandy Dieker, Gayle Denkenson 37’9”.
Chip-In: Joann Adams
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Guest Day - 1BB Red, 2BB White, 3BB Blue
First: Charlene Banducci, Kim Reid, Brenda Joslin, Susan Neubaum 133.
Second: June VonRotz, Paulette Aldrich, Marlene Brown, Linda O'Hearn 134.
Third: Virginia Whitworth, Diane Pohl, Cheryl Moore, Michelle Schilber 135.
Fourth: Judy Lehr, Phyllis McManus, Dee Elston, Rosalee Schmierer 136.
Closest-to-the-Pin #12: Charlene Banducci - 21' 9".
Spring Creek 18 Hole Ladies Results
Best Shot Team Challenge
First Place: Shelly Zeff, Mary Whitaker, Jenny Krajewski, Karen Rake 50.
Second Place: Catheryn Harty, Patti Gillihan, Sonja Scott, Pam Stiles 51.
Third Place: Annette Schroen, Jennifer Cardenas, Karina Ilardi, Patty Davis 53.
Turlock Women’s Golf Club
Sweeps & WGANC #4
First Flight: T1. K. Hoch and K. Heller 70; 3. N. Bhinder 71.
Second Flight: 1. L. Gonsalves 72, T2. P. Glattke and B. Rocha 73.
Third Flight: 1. M. Castro 72, 2. E. Goiburn 76, 3. N. Fleisig 78.
From Wednesday
Creekside Ladybugs
First Flight: T1. Pearl Cooper and Marilyn McRitchie 72.
Second Flight: 1. Rosalie Schmierer 70. 2. Shirley Keyser 74.
Third Flight: T1. Maria Arevalo and Mary Ann Garcia 69.
Comments