Strong pitching not enough to get win for Modesto Nuts

A great start by Reggie McClain was not enough in the Modesto Nuts' 3-1 loss to the Lancaster JetHawks on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.
McClain (L, 2-6) worked seven innings and allowed runs in just one frame during his evening. The Nuts' starter surrendered just two singles with five strikeouts in the first four innings.
In the fifth, Brett Stephens tripled home two runs. He then scored on a Manny Melendez RBI single. McClain did not allow another hit but did not get enough help from the Nuts' offense.
The lone run scored in the sixth against JetHawks (38-40; 5-3) starter Matt Dennis (W, 5-8). Evan White had walked with one out. He scored when Kyle Lewis lined a two-out RBI double into right field.
Dennis tossed six innings and allowed just one run on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks for the JetHawks. Reid Humphreys (S, 17/18) struck out two and faced the minimum earning his fifth save of the year against the Nuts.
The Nuts (31-47; 1-7) were to start a five-game series with the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night.
