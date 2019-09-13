Do you commute out of Stanislaus County? We want to hear from you – take our survey

The traffic clogging California’s roadways spews streams of greenhouse gases into the air. New regulations on fuel, designed to reduce carbon emissions, are expected to hike gas prices 36 cents a gallon by 2030. Fresno Bee file

Do you commute over an hour and a half for work? If so, you’re a super-commuter — and you’re not alone.

Over 165,000 Stanislaus County residents currently commute out of the county for work, and many of them spend over 90 minutes in the car going one way. Our team at Stanislaus County Workforce Development, along with the County’s Chief Executive Office, want to know more about those in our community who leave each day for long drives to work.

Twenty years ago, the San Joaquin Council of Governments and the San Joaquin Partnership conducted a study exploring community members’ commute experiences. We know a lot has changed in twenty years and know we’re long overdue for a new look at this group.

Stanislaus Workforce Development and the County’s Chief Executive Office are partnering with Oakland-based consultant firm Resource Development Associates (RDA) to conduct an updated survey of commuters who live in Stanislaus County.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

We want to know more about the people in our community who commute each day. Who is commuting out of the county? What jobs do they have? What skills do they have? Would they stay in Stanislaus County if a job like the one they commute to existed closer to home? What things are they missing out on by spending so much time on the road?

We’ll use findings from this study to improve our ongoing outreach efforts to attract businesses that support and grow our local workforce. What we learn could lead to more job opportunities closer to home, shorter commute times, less traffic congestion, better air quality from reduced traffic, and other benefits for individuals and families across the county.

Throughout September, we’ll be reaching out to commuting residents to help answer these questions. RDA will be mailing short surveys to residents across the county. They are also accepting responses to the survey online at their website, StanCoCommute.com. One-hundred survey respondents will win a $100 gift card as a thank you for your time completing the short survey.

In addition to the survey, RDA wants to talk to commuters in-person or over the phone to hear more of their stories. You can go to StanCoCommute.com and sign up for in-person or phone discussions with RDA’s team to tell them more about their commute and job experience. All eligible individuals who participate in a phone call or focus group will receive a $50 gift card for their time.

The more people we hear from, the better, so please keep an eye on your mailbox or go to StanCoCommute.com to share your experiences and help make Stanislaus County an even better place to live and work.

People with questions can email the RDA research team at StanCoCommute@resourcedevelopment.net.