California should make clear there is a right to housing, not simply shelter

There are two ways to tackle California’s greatest public health and humanitarian crisis: homelessness. One way is to marshal resources, build programs, replicate successes, and say, with some justification, that we have helped a lot of people, even if the overall situation isn’t much better.

The other way is to define a clear policy, a compelling objective, and the rights and obligations necessary to achieve that objective.

Our state’s objective should be clear: Housing is a human right, and having a roof over your head should be a legal right.

We are only two members of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new homeless task force, and we respect that our other members, the governor and the Legislature will give input and guide this critical work.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We also wanted to launch the debate with a big idea. So we called last month for a right to shelter, and an obligation for people to accept shelter.

That caused a predictable stir. Some advocates criticized us for diverting attention from building permanent supportive housing. Civil libertarians attacked the notion that even when we have enough beds for all to sleep, California would ever require people to sleep indoors.

This discussion goes back as far as 1944, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt called for a second Bill of Rights, in which he included “the right of every family to a decent home.”

This right should define our state’s obligation and motivate our drive to end unacceptable suffering. Make this right the public policy of California, and we will both focus our resources and programs more effectively and no longer tacitly accept the current reality of thousands of people living on the street.

We do not advocate replicating New York’s right to shelter. There is not enough focus in New York’s effort yet to build more permanent housing with the necessary services to help people transition out of their shelter system.

The right New York articulates is nonetheless powerful. If New York can get 95% of homeless people off the streets, so can we. We must do it the California way—whatever it takes.

The word shelter implies to many people an unsafe, crowded living space where people linger with little or no help. That’s an inadequate term for the service-rich housing hubs we are describing.

San Francisco calls them Navigation Centers. In Los Angeles, it’s Bridge Housing. In Sacramento, we’re planning to call them Rehousing Shelters. Their sole goal is to help people stabilize their lives and transition to permanent housing.

The idea that we must choose between such bridge shelters and permanent housing is unproductive. Permanent housing is the most important objective, but it will be many years before we achieve our housing goals, and in the meantime, shouldn’t we do everything in our power to bring people indoors?

Some who support our principles ask a fair question: How would we pay for this new right, which is expected to cost $1.5 billion a year? We could start by more effectively using our massive existing resources, including the Mental Health Services Act and local initiatives.

We have dedicated our public careers to civil rights and civil liberties, and we believe most people on the streets want to and will come inside with consumer-driven, focused and compassionate outreach.

Ours is a simple plea that the public policy of California clearly state that sleeping safely indoors is an essential first step to helping people and alleviating this ever-growing crisis.

We will compile and highlight best practices from around the state. We will listen. We will insist on regional approaches and solutions. Most importantly, we will help Gov. Newsom and the state define a clear North Star that will drive our work.