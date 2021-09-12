Opinion Columns & Blogs Letters to the editor | Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021: New Modesto Nuts stadium wouldn’t be cheap

New Modesto Nuts stadium wouldn’t be cheap

Modesto area baseball fans: If you want to keep prices reasonable, oppose the proposed downtown stadium for the Nuts.

This year, after many years in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the Red Sox moved their AAA team to Worcester, Massachusetts.

When my wife and I used to attend Pawsox games, we could get decent seats for $8 per ticket. Now the same two Wosox seats are $23 each. This will almost assuredly occur in Modesto.

In Pawtucket the food was much less expensive than at a Red Sox game in Boston. I used to get a kosher, all-beef hot dog for $4.50, less than half the price in Boston. Fans of the Nuts can expect that purchasing nuts and everything else will cost much more.

You can bet your bippy they will charge for parking in downtown Modesto.

The developers and owners of the new Modesto park will be able to make a great profit by dumping a perfectly nice stadium that has worked for decades, all by charging more for, I predict, everything.

Samuel A. Oppenheim, Franklin, MA

No enforcement hurts COVID fight

Let’s get real here. The county health officer says we need to mask up, per CDC and state guidelines. However, the county sheriff and local police say they won’t enforce it. What credence does that lend to the mandate? None!

All this does is tell residents, “Don’t believe the science.” Sad example of poor management of limited resources, including nurses, hospital beds and ICUs. Responsible law enforcement officials would say, “These are the rules; follow them” or consequences. This is why we’re where we are now.

Verne Carraway, Modesto

Stubborn anti-vaxxers aren’t helping

I am so upset and disturbed at so many who are not helping us get over this virus, believing the fake information. We could be past this if people would just get vaccinated. I am a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. I live in fear every day because of some of our family will not protect themselves and others with the vaccine.

Please reconsider. This is heartbreaking.

Sherrill Smith, Modesto

Vote to recall Newsom

As a Catholic I am obliged to vote for the candidate that is pro-life from conception to natural death. If a candidate does not follow completely the church’s teaching on life and other issues, then I must support the candidate that most supports church stands on life and other issues like parents’ rights over the education of their children. I am voting to recall Gavin Newsom and vote for Larry Elder who appears to be the most pro-life candidate. In addition, Gavin Newsom has done little to lower the crime rate and address homelessness and has been a hypocrite in relation to the COVID crisis in issuing protection mandates for the rest of us.

Dan Costello, Oakdale

Greener pastures in Texas

In recent years pundits have noted that more and more Californians are leaving the Golden State for greener pastures in Texas. The chief reason is supposed to be taxes — too high in California, nice and low in the Longhorn state. Thinking about that population shift, however, there may be another even more compelling reason — emotional relief.

Many people here, mostly women, are justly stressed when they consider the complex and weighty decision of whether to terminate a pregnancy. No worries in Texas! The state Legislature has done your deciding for you. A visit to a clinic in the state is not an option because the state Legislature has made it all but impossible to visit one. Being unable to choose brings instant emotional relief.

However, there is a choice in Texas for COVID worriers. The governor, in his wisdom, invokes the doctrine of personal freedom. A shot, a mask, a dose of horse or cow medication, ivermectin, none of the above? No heavy hand of government will stop you from your choice. It’s totally up to you. What a relief!

Who wouldn’t want to move to Texas?

Paul Neumann, Modesto