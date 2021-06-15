Hilmar pastor: Despite conflict with Palestinians, no place for ugly anti-Semitism

Demonstrators block Sacramento streets in support of Palestinians on May 21, 2021. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

In recent weeks, the steep rise in anti-Semitism in the United States and around the world has been deeply disturbing to me.

I cannot fathom what individuals and groups are thinking with their harsh rhetoric, malevolent behavior, and other expressions of violence against people simply for being Jewish. It is senseless, unenlightened, and evil.

I have also been concerned by the fact that the majority of news items I’ve heard and seen from many reporting sources seem swayed against Israel as it defends itself against terrorism and anti-Israeli agendas from many quarters around the world. I know that the vivid and horrible scenes of destruction in Gaza arouse more emotion and energy compared to fewer such locations in Israel, but what is frequently unmentioned and overlooked in the media is the fact that Hamas first launched hundreds of deadly rockets indiscriminately against Israeli civilians, causing Israel to defend its citizens by firing back against the onslaught.

I think that journalists should acknowledge this reality first, strongly denouncing such deadly offensive actions on Hamas’ part, even as they present the grim reality of the results of Israel’s bombardments. I have seen little of this kind of balanced reporting.

Opinion

It is certainly appropriate to hold particular convictions and perspectives regarding the many issues between Jews and Palestinians. Israel definitely has a right to defend itself against terrorists, and the plight and concerns of Palestinians definitely need to be resolved. To put it simply, “It’s complicated!”

Having lived in Jerusalem for extended periods of time, I know quite well the dilemmas confronting the nation and the two peoples.

However, anti-Semitism is as ugly, cruel, and immoral as the anti-Muslim sentiments and reactions that were aroused here in America following 911. There is simply no place — in America or elsewhere — for such ugly, racist, prejudicial, hate-filled, violent attitudes and actions.

We all manifest the imago dei — created in the likeness and image of God — whatever our race, religion, nationality, or creed.

And as populism, nationalism, and extremist groups are proliferating around us, it is imperative that we of better character and conscience stand up and firmly resist such harmful ideologies, countering their evil biases with words and actions that express the true oneness of humanity.