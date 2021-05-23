A great ride comes to an end with a heartfelt thank you to Stanislaus County

Modesto Bee reporter ChrisAnna Mink with mascot Scoopy at the Stanislaus County Fair in 2019. bclark@modbee.com

My two years with The Modesto Bee and Report For America are coming to an end. Even with the pandemic, the time here has passed at lightning speed.

I need to say goodbye, but I am at a loss for words. That’s not a good thing for a writer, but I can’t seem to find the right words to express my gratitude.

“Thank you” just isn’t enough, but it’s all I have.

So, thank you to my editors, Brian Clark, Patty Guerra and Deke Farrow for taking a chance on a “senior” newbie, and for teaching me how to be a reporter.

Thank you to my newsroom colleagues for teaching me skills, intentionally for reporting and inadvertently by being superlative journalists with exceptional storytelling and exemplary dedication to our readers.

Thank you to my philanthropic funders – Report for America, Stanislaus Community Foundation and the Stanislaus County Office of Education – for supporting my position. I hope you think it was worth your investment.

Giant “thank you” to the amazing people who shared their stories with me, including at some of the most difficult times in their lives, to help others.

I can’t forget all of the experts from nonprofits, community leaders, health care and government officials who shared their insight and expertise to educate me on behalf of our readers.

Finally, my deepest, heartfelt “thank you” to the Stanislaus County community for making me feel so welcome.

I am so grateful for all you’ve given me – opportunity, experience and friendship. I’ve been surrounded by the best of the Valley, and that’s the people.

Although I’m going home to my family in Torrance, I’m sad to leave all of you. After all, you’re now my family, too.

As most of you know, I am a pediatric infectious diseases specialist. Many of my friends have said it was destiny that I was with The Bee at a time when my expertise was useful.

I disagree, I think it was my personal kismet. I got to be in a place where I could write about my passions for child health issues. I had hoped that by telling kids’ stories, people in power would be more aware and want to make things better.

I’ve been overwhelmed by the responses to some of my stories. One example that I treasure, I received an email from a senior citizen in response to my food insecurity stories saying she had extra food frozen in her freezer and could she donate to help the hungry families. I cried, her email was so kind and she wanted to help, because of something I wrote.

Her email helped me realize that everyone is in a position to help. I’ve seen it here – the incredible efforts of neighbors helping neighbors, as well as strangers, through the horrible times of the pandemic.

As I am stepping away from The Bee, I have the luxury of praising them from an insider’s perspective. I hope you know how fortunate you are to have such high quality journalists working tirelessly to keep you informed. The reporters are genuinely dedicated to providing you news that is accurate, current, locally relevant and useful. Even when you might not agree with them, I hope you appreciate how hard they work for you.

The Bee is embarking on an exciting time. With generous philanthropic support, they’re starting a new venture with the Economic Mobility Lab, which will highlight local economic development, education and equity. I can’t wait to see their reporting.

Just as you’ve supported me, I hope you continue to support The Bee, with subscribing and donating to modbee.com/donate. You don’t want to miss what’s coming.

Truly, my time here has been an unforgettable privilege. As I don’t have other words, Thank You.

Editor’s Note: On Saturday, ChrisAnna was named the RFA’s annual Service Project Award recipient for her work with the Boys & Girls Club of Stanislaus County. This comes days after she won first-, fourth- and fifth-place honors at the annual California News Publisher’s Association awards.

Help us cover children’s health issues through The Modesto Bee's partnership with Report For America, with financial support from the Stanislaus Community Foundation.



Contribute now to help support ChrisAnna Mink, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, and fund this essential reporting in Stanislaus County. Donate to Report for America