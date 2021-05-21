Mayor Zwahlen: Share your thoughts with us about Modesto police on Saturday

Modesto Police Department logo Modesto Police Department

Every mayor runs on a platform. Mine was simple: I will help us find common ground.

That’s why I am proud to announce the launch of Forward Together, a community engagement process to solicit feedback on police-community relations.

Please join my fellow City Council members and me at a listening session on Saturday starting at 10 am in person in the basement council chambers at Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St., or online via Zoom. This is the first of many opportunities to share your thoughts and help shape the future of policing in Modesto.

It’s hard to understate the importance of trust as the core principle of our community’s sense of safety. Positive relationships between the Modesto Police Department and our residents are essential to build a city where everyone can feel safe and respected.

Creating and strengthening this trust requires that we all come together, with an open mind, to talk about what’s working and what’s not. Division does nothing to further our city’s interests; this important work must be done together.

Saturday’s listening session is the first step in an ongoing engagement process to evaluate and improve policing in Modesto. We know that creating positive police-community relations requires ongoing work.

As a council, we’ve heard real concerns from the community. We must acknowledge the tragic events that have revitalized this discussion. It’s time for an honest dialogue. We believe that strengthening community relations requires a shared understanding of the issues and collaborative development of solutions for council consideration.

I hope you’ll join me by participating in Forward Together. Those two words are more than a name; it is how we progress as a community. By bringing together all Modesto voices, we can address real issues and define the path for our future.

Forward Together listening session details

Date: Saturday, May 22. Start Time: 10 a.m. Location: In-person attendance at 1010 10th St.

Online via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86945970570.

Participants are not expected to stay all day and are free to leave or log out as they wish. In addition, Spanish interpretation support is available to speakers during public comment.

The event will include a debrief among council members to recap what they heard. The wrap-up will take place immediately after public comment, but no later than 3:30 pm.

If you cannot attend the event on Saturday, please share your thoughts on policing via email at ForwardTogether@modestogov.com or leave a voice message at 209-577-6400.

Stay informed and follow the Forward Together initiative online at modestogov.com/forwardtogether.