Put Latinos first in line for Stanislaus and San Joaquin COVID vaccine

Farm workers plant strawberries in California in 2014. AP file

As community organizations, religious groups, individuals, institutions, and national partners that have a presence in the state of California, we are deeply concerned with the well-being of our community, particularly the ones affected the most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are petitioning via this letter California Governor Gavin Newson, the San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties boards of supervisors, and all municipalities throughout the Central Valley, to prioritize the vaccination of immigrants and ethnic communities disproportionately impacted by the virus.

In California, Latinx residents have been disproportionately affected by the virus. The Latinx community is estimated to be 40% of the state’s population, but represents 55% of its COVID cases, and 46% of its deaths from the novel coronavirus. Due to the slow start of vaccine distribution, the migrant community continues to struggle with this infectious disease.

Opinion

Millions of migrants are essential workers who contribute greatly to the economic well-being of the state and the nation. It is immoral not to take this reality into account, since our economic system demands that they continually expose themselves to the possibility of contracting the virus because of the type of jobs they do, where social distancing is not always possible, or working conditions are poor.

As many news outlets have reported, CAL-OSHA has not been diligent in inspecting these workplaces, making it even harder to control the spread of the disease. The only practical, moral, and economically sound plan moving forward is to prioritize the vaccination of migrant workers and ethnic minorities who are at risk.

We ask that this plan be executed with the expectation of accountability for those responsible of making sure the vaccine is given to the communities that truly need it. In San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties and all over the Central Valley, where agricultural work and other industries rely heavily on migrant labor, this course of action cannot continue to be delayed any longer.

We understand that the federal government plays an important role in distribution of the vaccine, but we need our state government and local officials to advocate for the most vulnerable members in our state.

Without the contribution that migrant laborers make to the state, California would not be the world’s fifth-largest economy. We have the capacity and the resources to do justice to our migrant siblings. In the name of everything that is good and just, let’s get it done. Thank you.