Healing Stanislaus hearts broken by U.S. Capitol violence

The Capitol insurrection last week shocked me as it did many. My heavy heart, already burdened by the pandemic, racial protests, recent wildfires, sank even further.

In the days that followed, my heavy heart finally broke as I read social media posts spouting conspiracy theories and justifying the violence.

I am heartbroken as someone who immigrated to this country in search of what our democracy promises. I was born in Iraq — the historic home to the Christian minority of Assyrians until Saddam Hussein came into power. Hussein thrust Iraq into a war with Iran, causing many to flee.

Like most immigrants, our family left in search of liberty. Since coming to the U.S., I have worked relentlessly to achieve the American dream for myself and to extend its promise to others.

Opinion

I am the first to celebrate our region while recognizing we have so much work to do. I work alongside elected leaders to arrive at solutions like the low-barrier outdoor emergency homeless shelter. I work alongside education leaders to address inequitable practices that keep students from graduating high school and college, through the Stanislaus Cradle to Career Partnership. I work with generous donors and nonprofits who have risen to the immense challenge of the pandemic.

It has been hard for me this past year to connect the abiding love I feel for this community to what I witness today. To advance our country and our community, there are truths we must hold as self-evident:

Racial equity is not a two-sided argument. We have not yet achieved equality, let alone equity. It is a state that we can work toward by first examining our hearts and then identifying and dismantling systemic barriers that disenfranchise our communities of color.

Economic opportunity is not a theory. Three-quarters of Stanislaus residents at the federal poverty line work full time and yet rely on public assistance. Those who work hard should have access to training, business opportunities and living wages that support their family.





The violence of Jan. 6 is the most visible sign of hatred that cannot be addressed only in 24-hour news cycles or social media posts. Our country is now reckoning with its legacy of racism underscored by decades of economic decimation caused by globalization and automation. Fueling this division even further are the social media wormholes that have created a nation of cynics, where evidence, science and facts are contested.

These societal and economic forces have felt insurmountable this past year. I have been tempted to hunker down in my home in more ways than one.

But comfort is not an option. Accountability and action are needed. Hold those who incited and took part in the violence last Wednesday accountable.

At the same time, we must tend to our community. I am reminded of the words of poet Clarissa Pinkola Estés:

“Ours is not the task of fixing the entire world all at once, but of stretching out to mend the part of the world that is within our reach…What is needed for dramatic change is an accumulation of acts... We know that it does not take everyone on Earth to bring justice and peace, but only a small, determined group who will not give up during the first, second, or hundredth gale.”

Now is not the time to retreat to our social media corners. With curiosity and humility, we can mend our democracy. Through actions large and small, we can rebuild our community.

Consider taking new action when it is safe to do so from a public health standpoint: serve on a public commission; attend a City Council meeting; engage someone you disagree with politically in a conversation; host a book club focused on a book written by “the other side;” and yes, run for office.

We are the leaders we have been waiting for.





