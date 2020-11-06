In California, we are all unincorporated now

Unincorporated communities such as Salida, Empire and Keyes — which don’t have their own municipal governments — live at the mercies of their counties, who may or may not provide vital services. The pandemic is giving all Californians a taste of unincorporated life, since our county governments determine whether we can shop, play in a park, or send our kids to school.

Life under your county’s thumb is full of uncertainties and frustrations. The good news for most Californians is that county domination will end once COVID-19 recedes. The bad news is that California’s thousands of unincorporated communities must keep living like this.

California’s unincorporated places can be islands of development within urban areas or small towns in remote areas. A few, like Del Rio, are wealthy enclaves, with residents rich enough to fend for themselves. But most unincorporated places are full of people desperate for a place to live. Without municipal government, such places can lack sidewalks and sewage services. There are often no local police to call, much less defund.

I’ve been thinking about unincorporated places while reading BuzzFeed investigative editor Jessica Garrison’s new book, The Devil’s Harvest, about the California-based contract killer Jose Martinez. He gets away with killing at least 36 people over three decades for two reasons. One was that he murdered people the authorities didn’t care about — poor, non-white migrants.

The other was that he often committed crimes in out-of-the-way unincorporated jurisdictions, with little law enforcement. It also helped that Martinez lived in and around such communities, notably Earlimart, an unincorporated settlement of 8,700 along Highway 99 in Tulare County.

Through her story of a killer, Garrison powerfully explains why such communities refuse to die. Even though Tulare County — following a general plan that declared unincorporated places “nonviable communities” with “little or no authentic future — withheld services like playgrounds or police stations, the San Joaquin Valley settlement grew anyway, as a home for farmworker families.

This Earlimart example is common across California, especially in the Central Valley (where counties like Madera and San Joaquin also had policies of starving unincorporated communities) and in Southern California’s inland deserts. Many of these places began as migrant worker camps. In contrast, unincorporated urban islands — like Modesto’s — are often low-income suburban developments that cities “leap-frogged,” declining to annex them even as they added wealthier neighborhoods further out.

In the past decade, California state law designated such places “DUCs” — Disadvantaged Unincorporated Communities — and required local governments to include them in planning. Residents of some unincorporated places have sued and organized for better services.

It’s not clear if the state will invest enough to bring such communities to parity. What is clear is that counties — with limited resources and too little power — can’t be trusted to do right by unincorporated places. California should replace counties with more effective forms of regional government.

The pandemic would be a fitting time to do more for unincorporated communities, given how their weak infrastructure, especially around water and sewage, have left residents with higher rates of chronic disease.

In the meantime, Californians should pay more attention to the people who live in unincorporated neighborhoods. In her book, Garrison notes that there was little coverage of hit man Jose Martinez’s case in the diminished local media, and that authorities didn’t seem interested in accounting for all victims.

“Each time I published anything about his story, heartbreaking queries landed in my inbox,” Garrison writes. “The specifics vary, but the gist was always the same: Someone they love has been murdered or gone missing in the San Joaquin Valley. The authorities didn’t seem to care. Could I help them find out what happened to their loved one, find some semblance of justice or peace?”