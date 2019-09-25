More speed. Fewer ads. Why you should try our new, improved eEdition

Faster speeds. Fewer ads. More content.

That’s a recipe for success for most websites, and its customers.

If you’re a reader of our eEdition — and if you’re a digital-only subscriber or a print subscriber, you should be — you’ll be in for a treat Thursday.

The Bee’s eEdition, a replica version of the daily newspaper and 70 or so extra pages of news, sports, entertainment and business, is getting a boost.

Among the changes:

More speed and responsiveness

Fewer ads

The loss of the red highlighting that readers said was frustrating. You can now simply zoom or click once on the story to read an article.

The elimination of the “help” overlay that wasn’t really helping, a point readers made often. To find help on navigating, just go to the question-mark sign in the upper right-hand corner.

Easy access to past issues, which includes a “News” area that can take you to the latest headlines on the live website.

One button to more games and puzzles, and an easy crop tool that will allow you to print the day’s crossword and sudoku in the daily paper.

Access to the eEdition on your computer, tablet or phone. Imagine, we used to deliver to your porch. Now, we deliver the printed paper to your pocket.

So, why the change? We listened to readers, who were long-tired of the clunky ad experience and the confusing red highlights. They also wanted a more intuitive product.

Of course, there are many more improvements, which can be viewed in our user guide, which also comes with a six-minute instructional video.

eEdition arrives early with 70 extra pages

Among the best things about our eEdition is it comes daily, at about 5 a.m., and with the Extra Extra material that will take readers back to the days when we ran a full array of stocks, baseball box scores and, quite simply, a lot more content from the best wire services.

Now, I understand there are those who like the feel and experience of the printed newspaper, whether on your couch or at the breakfast table, maybe sharing it with family members. There also are those without a computer, or access to the internet.

I fully understand it. I hear from you via email, on the phone and even in my neighborhood.

But if there’s ever a time to give our eEdition a try, it’s now. If you’re a print subscriber, you likely have access to all of our digital products once you have activated your account at modbee.com/activate.

With our move to end delivering a Saturday newspaper to your homes arriving in November — we still will produce a Saturday paper, one that will be available only on the eEdition — I would urge you to give your new eEdition a try.

Change is hard. Having been in this industry for more than 30 years, I have had to adapt in ways I never thought possible since entering the doors of the Turlock Journal in 1987.

Every decade has brought great change in the way I do my job and consume information. I truly believe if you take this step — as a complement to the printed newspaper you get each day — you will be rewarded.

Give it a try, and let me know your feedback. If there’s one thing I can guarantee, we will listen to your comments. It’s a big reason we made these upgrades. I can be reached at bclark@modbee.com.