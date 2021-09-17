Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Friday, Sept. 17, 2021: Two views on maskless Oakdale leaders

What other laws do Oakdale leaders ignore?

Re “3 Oakdale council members buck mask mandate” (Front Page, Sept 10-11): As a resident of Oakdale for more than 40 years, I was extremely disappointed in the childish behavior of three members of our City Council who chose to ignore the mask requirement in a public building.

No one really knows if masks will stop the spread, or if vaccines will work to stop the pandemic, but we owe it to other humans to try something to stop this killer virus. I definitely am not a fan of masks, but I am willing to do what is required if there is a bit of hope it means fewer people might die.

It makes me wonder if these three “mask malcontents” choose to ignore other rules they are sworn to abide by? Do these politicians pass ordinances that will benefit only them, or the entire city? What other laws do they ignore? Do they only stop at stop signs they prefer, or do they stop at all stop signs because it might save someone’s life?

I don’t know who will be running for re-election when their term is up. But I know which ones I will not vote to re-elect.

Mary Raymond, Oakdale

Respecting right to stay home

Re “3 Oakdale council members buck mask mandate” (Front Page, Sept 10-11): I am so proud and encouraged by the recent display of true leadership by the majority of Oakdale City Council members. While respectful of others’ opinions and freedom of choice to wear a mask, they are not in favor of mandating this on themselves or others. They are also aware COVID is now a part of life, added to previously known transmittable health and disease issues we have always lived with.

As a 40-year resident of the diverse, educated, informed, hardworking and common-sense Oakdale community, the calculated decisions of these council members represent our community well. Not the entire community of course. But yes, those who would also respect the decisions made by all concerning COVID and other areas of risk such as driving or traveling in an automobile. I am confident these informed, considerate council members would support the right of others to do such things as stay home, shelter in place and isolate themselves for the remainder of their life if they feel to do so. This opportunity is available because of the freedoms of living in the USA.

Marcus Haney, Oakdale

Recall supporters behind the times

Congratulations to Governor Newsom and the voters of California for voting no on the recall. These Trumpicans think they can push their negative anti-vaxx and -mask agenda. We are still in a pandemic. They don’t want a government that tries to help people.

We have major issues in California such as forest fires, climate change, homelessness. We could have ended up with a Ron DeSantis-type as governor. I’m sorry they feel like they don’t get any respect. That’s because they have not earned any respect. All they want to do is bully everyone who doesn’t share their views. Their negative viewpoint has been rejected by the voters of this state. Since they didn’t win it must be a “rigged” election. I’m sure we will hear that there is voter fraud every election going forward.

California is a very diverse state and will be in the future. These Trumpicans are like the dinosaurs; they need to fade away in history or find their own tar pit.

Dennis Thomas, Modesto