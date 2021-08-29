Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021: Hospitals treat more than just COVID

ERs treat more than just COVID

I had surgery at a Modesto hospital. Later that day I developed complications and returned to the hospital through the ER department. It was packed with 70 patients and what was shocking and upsetting to me was that during this high COVID impact time, there were no anti-bacterial gels or wipes available to sanitize hands or wipe off furniture. This is medically thoughtless. There need to be anti-bacterial stations, especially in the ER, as there are in almost every store we go into these days. People should not be exposed to COVID while waiting many hours to be treated for something else.

My heart goes out to all people at risk of COVID. Getting vaccinated seems like a no-brainer to me, yet many are opposed. However, they shouldn’t be exposed to COVID at the ER.

I am so appreciative of the nurses, CNAs and doctors who are stressed, yet doing their very best to provide excellent care. I stayed one night at the hospital and when I expressed appreciation to the nurse attending me that night, she almost cried.

Lynn Telford-Sahl, Modesto

Vaccines are the answer

Stanislaus County, do you want your kids to continue in-person learning? Vax up! Do you want to attend festivals with friends? up! Do you want indoor dining during the winter? Vax up! Do you want to go into a store without masking up? Vax up! How about going to the gym or your local favorite bar? Well, you know the answer.

Let’s make Stanislaus County proud.

Nancy Lorraine Kramer, Modesto

Distrusting pro-vax messengers

The Bee’s recent editorial devalues freedom of choice when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. Homeless have the legal protection to live in squalor. The freedom to kill a pre-born child is the law of the land. Don’t those choices “selfishly endanger” human lives?

Throughout the pandemic, Stanislaus County’s COVID-19 dashboard has consistently reported a death rate of 1.8% to 2% of the approximately 12% of our county’s population who have been infected. While we grieve those deaths, the mortality risk seems manageable.

The vaccination divide is exacerbated by the impaired credibility of the pro-vax messengers. A great many do not trust those who seek to shame them into vaccination: Our governor who dines at the French Laundry and sends his children to private schools while we and ours are in lock-down; left-wing media calling churches “nutty” and clergy “homophobic;” the cancel culture ostracizing the unvaccinated.

My choice to be vaccinated was influenced by most every healthcare professional I know (Christian and non-Christian, conservative and liberal) telling me the vaccine is a no-brainer. The personal choice to be vaccinated should be based on such rational criteria and not due to cajoling from those we don’t trust.

Ross W. Lee, Modesto

Maybe this would do it...

Columnist Kate Cohen recommended that newspapers highlight two numbers on their front pages every day: the number of COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated people and the number of COVID-19 deaths among unvaccinated people. Perhaps seeing these two numbers daily would help encourage those who are not vaccinated to get the vaccination. I am all for it.

Kymn McGrath, Turlock

Do your research, people

Many are facing the choice of whether to get vaccinated for COVID, but for some it is not an easy decision because of conflicting information. To make the best decision for you, it helps to look at what is termed in modern medicine the “risk-benefit ratio.” Two questions help: Does it work? Is it safe for me? Answering these questions helps you become fully informed.

Before deciding, research creditable resources. Look at CDC’s website, especially their Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) report to see what serious side effects are being reported. Look for information from doctors who have been treating COVID and have developed effective treatment strategies. Look at the vaccine information sheet from the drug company and insist that the provider giving the vaccine review it with you. Here is the link to the Pfizer insert: fda.gov/media/144413/download . Be aware that the risk for serious illness and death from COVID varies by age and health. In the same way, the effectiveness and risk of side effects from the vaccine varies according to age, gender and health.

I don’t advocate for or against the vaccine, but please, be informed.

Debra Wilson, Modesto

Beware buffoons on recall ballot

It seems whenever we take one step forward there is always someone ready to take us two steps back. I’m not sure if it’s nostalgia or because people are blinded by their ideology. In the case of Larry Elder, I’m going with the latter.

For those who haven’t been following the recall election, Larry Elder is a conservative talk show host who is a GOP favorite for governor. In a 2002 book, he stated that companies should be allowed to ask women if and when they are planning to get pregnant. Mr. Elder recently doubled-down on the position, arguing that government should not be allowed to intrude into the employer-employee relationship.

So, according to Larry Elder, companies can make hiring decisions based on women’s family plans while the government should not be allowed to protect women from such decisions. It appears he doesn’t want to go back by just a couple of steps but by several decades.

Voting for governor is important. It should be an informed decision made from a slate of serious candidates in a regular election and not from the list of unvetted celebrities and buffoons who populate the recall ballot.

Terry Gray, Modesto

Thoughts on Afghanistan





The American soldiers sent to train Afghanis in the art of war should have begun with teaching the women to fight; after all, they have the most to lose. Wasted opportunity and a betrayal of the Afghanis who risked their own lives, the lives of their families and their friends. Yes, America had to get out, be brought home — but after all measures had been taken.

Janie Meily, Modesto

Graffiti parade was a delight

My husband and I have entered our 1963 Volvo station wagon in the annual American Graffiti Parade for many years, and this year we had the best experience ever. We were able to drive the complete route twice in about an hour and a half. In the past that was impossible, and we were frustrated at the numerous stops and delays for what seemed to be no reason at all. We always hoped the next year would be different, and this year, much to our surprise and delight, it was different. We figured out that the reason had to be that there was a limit to the number of entry cars: 800.

Thank you to the Kiwanis Club for fixing the problem. Keep up the good work. It was an amazing parade and we are already looking forward to next year’s event.

Marilyn and Chuck Rowland, Modesto