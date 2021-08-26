Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021: Modesto church denounces Straight Pride

Modesto church ashamed of Straight Pride

As a congregation in the United Church of Christ, College Avenue Church condemns the tenets of the organization sponsoring a white nationalist event in Modesto on Aug. 28. The National Straight Pride Coalition advocates racial and religious supremacy, which is totally contrary to the gospel of Jesus Christ. It promotes the lie that LGBTQ people are part of an anti-Christian, even Satanic movement. It fosters hatred and bigotry, whose effects are to dehumanize certain people and divide all people.

We affirm that people of all races, religions, genders, and sexual orientations are created in the image of God and have equal dignity. We affirm God’s unconditional love for LGBTQ people and assure those who are Christians that they are an integral part of the Body of Christ. We offer the LGBTQ community our love, support, and welcome.

We also decry this organization’s lie that Planned Parenthood is carrying out a program of Black genocide. This claim is a transparent effort of the extremist organization to find allies among those mainstream Christians who are against abortion.

Rev. Michael Schiefelbein, Modesto

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Papers don’t prevent COVID

Watching the news, I saw a piece on a preacher in Rocklin that showed part of his sermon, then his interview stating their right to choose and no one should be able to tell them how to live their lives. Wow, where have I heard that before? What hypocrisy. Seems his church is giving religious exemptions to people who didn’t want to take the vaccine, and of course people drove for hours to get that piece of paper. I guess it’s OK to have the right to choose to not get a vaccine that could save lives especially since the new variant now attacks kids as well as adults. So you have just given justification to people not to take a life-saving vaccine and these people could cause the severe illness or death of adults and children.

Common sense, honesty, truth and fact seem to take a back seat to blatant misinformation, selfishness, fear and greed. Seems the right to life goes out the window when blatant stupidity takes over, but you still have the right to choose.

Timothy M. Genest, Modesto

Term limits? Just vote them out

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The simple solution to term limits is voting. If people do not like their representative, he or she is voted out. That is why we have Rep. Harder and not Rep. Denham in the Congressional 10th District.

Ted Cruz will experience term limits hopefully in his next Texas election.

Daniel J. Bruce, Modesto

CA recall reflections

Recall people say they want change and mention taxes, schools and whatever. First thing I think is, “Did you vote wisely for your local school board and your county supervisor or mayor?” They have the most power over your schools, not the governor. Taxes equal roads, water, air quality, fire protection, police, sheriff and schools. You’ve had a good look at Afghanistan and their roads. How do they compare to ours? Is their government better or more effective than ours?

You have to have good, inclusive leaders in Gov. Newsom and President Biden, and they have to have good representatives to accomplish good results for all people. This means you have to vote with care. Change can be destructive.

Gov. Newsom’s power and effectiveness depends on his knowledge and decisions, and those you vote for in Congress. Those wanting his recall want decisions that do not include all people.

Diane M. Kroeze, Modesto