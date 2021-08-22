Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021: Stanislaus leader advances misinformation

Withrow’s comment endangers community

My father used to tell me, “If you can’t say anything constructive, don’t say anything at all.” Good advice, advice County Supervisor Terry Withrow might consider. His comments about unvaccinated people in Stanislaus county: “We are not going to force anyone to get the vaccine. We are going to respect their choices,” are not constructive and do not lend support to the medical community’s efforts to put an end to COVID’s reign of suffering, death and disruption. The unvaccinated are prolonging the pandemic, preventing a return to normalcy and threatening all of us with the rise of additional and possibly more deadly variants.

Terry’s comment supporting the unvaccinated and their choice to endanger the community at large is not only ill-advised and non-constructive, it is reflective of the ignorance and misinformation surrounding vaccinations and tolerance for anti-vaxxers. It demonstrates a glaring lack of concern for his fellow citizens.

Jerome Handley, Turlock

Writer confuses socialism with fascism

Re “Steady march toward socialism” (Letters, Aug. 15): In this age of misinformation, I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised to be confused by a recent letter to The Bee. I can’t ascertain if the writer was incorporating his own take, or if the elderly gentleman he encountered wasn’t truthful.

The story was of a man born in Germany in the ‘30s. The man had witnessed the “horrors” of socialism and communism in Germany, while growing up. He moved to America, but his German relatives still suffer from socialism to this day. His greatest concern is that America will become a socialist country.

The confusing part is that Germany was ruled by a fascist leader during the man’s youth, and it is a capitalist country, today, with social programs, very similar to America’s type of economy. Fascism has a charismatic leader with complete authority and is wrought with cronyism. It is anti-democratic with extreme nationalism. I can certainly understand the elderly gentleman having bad memories of that type of government. I was quite uneasy, when it appeared we were being forced to accept that type of leadership here. We have a long list of socialist programs, helping all Americans, even the wealthy. The confusion is meant to create fear.

Dean Jepson, Turlock

Teddy Roosevelt was progressive

Re “Steady march toward socialism” (Letters, Aug. 15): Mr. Walker adds to the vast catalog of misconstrued, misunderstood and just plain ignorant conclusions about socialism, especially in the modern era. He would be shocked to learn that one of the faces chiseled into that awe-inspiring spectacle at Mount Rushmore was a well-documented progressive: Teddy Roosevelt, who formed the Progressive Party in 1912. His Square Deal sought conservation of natural resources, control of corporations and consumer protection. Comparisons can be made between his political, economic and social goals and those of social Democrat Bernie Sanders.

Mr. Walker’s sympathies lie more with the fascist ideology, represented by former President Donald Trump. The hallmarks of this movement are foaming-at-the-mouth ultranationalism, enthrallment with authoritarian dictatorial power, suppression of all opposition, sycophantic adulation for the leader, lawlessness and a relentless reliance on half-truths and outright lies.

The act of putting on that bright red cap is tantamount to admitting to inclinations that ultimately lead to a steady march not toward socialism but toward fascism.

Wayne Rutledge Howard, Ceres

Vote “no” on recall

Alabama has zero ICU bed availability in the entire state. Texas has requested morgue trailers from the federal government and much of the state was recently without any pediatric ICU availability. Florida has the highest COVID hospitalization rate in the entire nation. Mississippi is setting up hospital beds in their parking garages and has requested the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort.

With all of this, it is Gavin Newsom who is the target of a recall? Seriously?

Yes, the dinner at the fancy restaurant was dumb, but Newsom has done a far better job of leadership than most governors. Whether or not someone loves Newsom, all should be terrified at the possibility of one of the Trump disciples being elected as the leader of our state. I have already mailed in my “no” to the recall vote.

Blake Mittan, Modesto

Kiley has what it takes

Kevin Kiley: The only gubernatorial candidate who can hit the ground running on Day 1. No learning curve needed. With a Harvard English degree, a Yale law degree, and a Loyola master’s degree, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has been serving in our California Legislature for the past five years.

Kiley knows the laws and bills and how to craft them. Other reasons I am voting Kiley include:

• Kiley’s pro-education choice and pro-business stance

• His authored legislation protecting free speech on college campuses

• He proposed a full audit on homelessness regarding funding and outcomes achieved

• He forced the Legislature to follow transparency laws giving 72 hour’s notice before hearings, allowing citizens to participate in the legislative process

• He authored legislation banning any tax on texting

• He authored legislation eliminating the secretary of state’s authority to write biased ballot descriptions, such as the gas tax title that omitted the words “gas” and “tax”

• He is ranked 100% by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association for his work fighting new taxes and supporting Prop. 13

Truman Jensen, Turlock

Biden puts America last

You Trump haters mocked him for saying “America first” all the time. So you should be thrilled now. America is last under this commander in chief.

200,000 people a month are sneaking into this country. The police are totally disrespected while crime is on a sharp rise. Drugs must be much easier to smuggle in with this tidal wave of humanity rushing the border. And this country, with more oil and gas than any other, is back to buying from OPEC while prices soar. Foreign policy is a disaster. All can see this but approximately half just won’t.

If Donald Trump was still president, little of this would be happening. So while the good ship USA goes over the falls you’ll be yelling “racist” and “we hate Trump and all his supporters.” Because your slogan is “Democrats first.”

Richard Oliver, Modesto