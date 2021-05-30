Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, May 30, 2021: Local Jewish, Muslim leaders deplore violence

Joint message from Jewish and Muslim leaders

No doubt, the events that have occurred in the last couple of weeks in the Holy Land brought us severe heartache and sadness. During the final days of the holy month of Ramadan with worshipers praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and during the Jewish pilgrimage festival of Shavuot, to see such violence and discord in Jerusalem and the surrounding areas in Palestine and Israel is truly horrific. We stand in solidarity, calling for calm, peace and security for all people — Muslim, Jewish, young, old, all. We completely deplore the loss of innocent lives.

We affirm the Haram Al-Shareef, otherwise known as the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims, and the Har HaBayit, otherwise known as the Temple Mount to Jews, is very blessed and home to sites that are deeply sacred to both Muslims and Jews. We condemn and deplore any degradation of these holy sites, any violence and any restrictions of rights to worship the God of Abraham freely at these holy sites.

We wholeheartedly share in the same goals: Palestinians and Israelis living side by side with respect, free to worship their Creator, with peace, security and stability for all, while ensuring the same rights for living and well being.

Shalom Bochner, Modesto

Mohammad ElFarra, imaam, Islamic Center of Manteca

Doug Highiet, president of Congregation Beth Shalom, Modesto

Ahmad Kayello, imaam, Islamic Center of Modesto

No common sense in gun laws

My wife and I just passed therapy dog testing with our Brittany spaniel Watson so we can be certified to visit hospitals or nursing homes. To do this we had to pay for and pass a background check. Next was a handler-dog evaluation to be sure the dog’s demeanor and our skills met certain national standards. Finally a practical application at three different institutions. Oh, I can own a gun without a background check or testing for proficiency.

If I want to fish I need to purchase a license and there are strict limits on the number of fish I can catch. Rangers enforce rules, and fines can be assessed for violations. Oh, I can own a gun without a license or any limit on how much ammo I can have.

Guns and cars are lethal weapons. The difference: driving a car requires passing a test and being licensed. You have a right to drive if you qualify. No qualification required to purchase a gun.

I fail to see the potential lethality in therapy dog work or fishing. Yet requirements for these activities exceed those of gun ownership. Requiring a background check, training and a license to own a lethal weapon, for some reason, is beyond the pale.

Robert LeFevre, Modesto

Water leader bids farewell





After nearly nine years of service, I’ve elected to advance to the next stage of my career and I’m leaving my role as Modesto Irrigation District’s assistant general manager of water operations.

As I think back on my time with MID, we’ve accomplished a lot. We moved to volumetric billing, we weathered the drought of record, we made significant progress on the relicensing of Don Pedro, negotiated a voluntary agreement with Department of Water Resources and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (a balanced plan that includes more money, more water, more habitat and more fish), constructed a state of the art regulating reservoir and formed a groundwater sustainability agency for the first time in history. None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the dedicated employees that I’ve had the good fortune to work alongside. They are among the most talented in the nation; they understand efficient resource management and are dedicated to you, our customers.

Our surface water resources are the life blood of this valley. As we look to the future, let’s be practical with our solutions; let’s recognize that not one size fits all, let’s bring balance and bipartisanship to our discussions and understand that the success or failure of our actions impacts us all.

John Davids, Modesto

Correcting syndicated column

Re “A new history curriculum or anti-American propaganda?” (Page 6A, May 24): Enslavement of African Americans was a reality in our country from 1619 until 1865 and was a major source of wealth for many southerners as well as Northern industries. We were one of the last countries in the west to abolish slavery and Reconstruction ended with another century of repressive Jim Crow laws. Thousands of African Americans were lynched, and there is a history of bloody attacks wiping out entire Black communities.

Legislation and practice through the 1960s, including voter suppression, redlining and restrictive real estate policies, resulted in continued harm to African Americans. Government programs promoting home purchases (e.g. FHA and VA) excluded African Americans, resulting in loss of generational wealth. Situating toxic dump sites in largely Black neighborhoods has created a health crisis for too many. The list could go on.

Recognizing and remediating the sins of our past is an important part of being an American. I trust that The Bee will balance this with other points of view.

Marianne Villalobos, Modesto

New roundabout too small

Yes, roundabouts are efficient and safe ways to move traffic through an intersection at many areas of Modesto. The problem is the new roundabout at Buena Vista and La Loma.

The city of Modesto hasn’t done anything to address the large semi-trucks that travel La Loma about once a month and the damage they cause to the existing circle at James and G streets. The evidence of this is easily seen in the tracks through the planter in the middle of the roundabout and on the bricks surrounding it. The city has also had to place crash poles around the fire hydrant at James and G after it had been knocked off at least twice by large trucks trying to avoid the traffic circle by turning down James. The new roundabout will be an even tighter turn to make and cause more damage to surrounding property when truck drivers find themselves trapped in the neighborhood with no way to back up or room to turn down side streets.

Hopefully, the city will place signs warning trucks of hazards ahead or be prepared for the consequences of a large truck trying to back up on La Loma.

Mark Pieczarka, Modesto

Modesto car dealer supports Hospice

I want to express sincere thanks to Modesto Toyota and the Stinson family for donating a new Toyota Corolla for the 20th Anniversary Gala of Community Hospice. To all who bought raffle tickets from me or other committee or board members, I extend our deepest gratitude. Through your generosity, I am thrilled to share that the raffle raised a little over $50,000 to support the many programs of Community Hospice. I never cease to be amazed at what a compassionate, giving community we are fortunate to be a part of.

May you continue to be blessed, as you have been a blessing to Community Hospice.

Janice Lucero, Modesto

Preserve charter school choices

AB 1316 is not as advertised. This bill currently working its way through the California State Assembly claims to prevent fraud with the charter school system. However, whether it’s intentional or not this bill will end up taking away school choice for many families. This is particularly true for working class families. Charter schools meet all California state standards for education and are overseen by credentialed teachers.

This bill is misguided and harmful to the people. We should want to protect working class families and children. School choice should be available to all, not only the wealthy.

Lauren House, Modesto

Cancel that

As usual, the Republicans are an hour late and a dollar short. “Cancel culture” was started more than a 150 years ago, by philatelists (stamp collectors)!

Ken Garst, Turlock