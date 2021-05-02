Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, May 2, 2021: No masks needed for high school tennis

Masks for tennis? Real the rules

I was extremely upset when my daughter was told she had to wear a face mask during tennis singles at her local high school while the students playing football and basketball were not required to do so; they were being tested but my daughter was not. It simply didn’t make any sense. Tennis is a low-contact sport; football and basketball are not. I assumed they wouldn’t permit high-contact sports to be mask free if there was any risk to the students. The requirement that tennis players be masked during matches seems idiotic.

I contacted the principal and athletic director but they said the county required it. I called the county and talked to my county supervisor, Mani Grewal. Mr. Grewal immediately went to work. He talked to the school district and the county health department. They both pointed to state health department guidelines. Mr. Grewal then actually read the guidelines. They state that “low-contact sports like tennis and golf don’t require masks during competition.”

It is now in the state’s hands to alert the schools so the confusion will end.

Lisa Martin, Modesto

The key to returning to normal

I am an 82-year-old female. When they came out with the shots I worried because I react to everything. But I decided a reaction was better than the disease, so when I could get my shots, I did. And yes, I did have a minor reaction. I had a sore arm for a few days and I did feel down for a few days, but nothing bad. Just some mild discomfort. That beats getting sick with COVID-19! I ask everyone how their shots have gone; some, no reaction at all to feeling sick one day and fine thereafter.

It is a huge relief to know that I am now protected when I go where there are large crowds. So please get your shot so we can all get back to a normal, mask-free life.

Nancy Hamer, Oakdale

Weed out “gladiator” officers

Re “How Modesto should approach civilian oversight of MPD” (Page 1C, April 25): I am pleased and agree with the observations and recommendations. I strongly agree with the recommendation for an independent auditor. I have another observation based on my three decades in the fire service, when I had many interactions with police officers.

It is my impression that a “gladiator” mentality is a fairly common trait in some, if not most, officers. Given that most chiefs of police came up through the ranks, it would not be surprising if they might have that same trait. I believe this is a significant contributing factor in the use of excessive force. It starts with hiring, when these chiefs control the process and may ultimately select individuals with similar traits.

An independent psychologist must be included in the hiring process with the goal of eliminating gladiator types so they never become abusers of authority. Current officers must be retrained so they understand that type of approach is unacceptable.

Law enforcement is a necessary and valuable component of a civil society and must be properly funded so as to attract and retain the best and brightest.

Kenneth Bryant, Modesto

Report alleged abuse

I’m so proud to see the article concerning the student suing a past teacher for alleged sex abuse. More and more of this type of exposure is materializing — finally.

As the past transportation director of Escalon Unified School District, I was responsible for reviewing complaints and viewing videos from buses. I had a driver report to me that a walk-on coach had asked them out for drinks after the trip, both married to other people. The driver was rather repulsed by the request and turned it down. Embarrassed by the rejection, the coach, during the trip, took the driver’s hand-held stop sign and went to the back of the bus and began hitting students over the head, several times, many students. A report was made, the tape was turned over to administration and absolutely nothing was done; the tape was never returned for proof, and the coach remained.

If there are students who are having head, neck, or shoulder pain I will support you. You must be able to tell me the name of the coach, team, and sport. Unfortunately for the district, I don’t remember the year, only that it occurred before 2010.

Grace Joyce, Escalon

Don’t weaken police force

Re “Blaming victims of police violence is ignorant and callous” (Page 8A, April 28): Thank you for the above-the-fold article, followed by the editorial column. Whatever your race or lack of guilt, never argue with someone with a gun. I’m assuming The Bee has a better take on the political winds in the area than I do, so I expect there will be relaxing of policing activity. To this end, the wife and I just purchased handguns and will most likely apply for a CCW. I guess we return to the Old West where we have to be prepared to defend ourselves.

Lee Adams, Oakdale

Modesto councilman got it wrong

Re “Blaming victims of police violence is ignorant and callous” (Page 8A, April 28): While I wholeheartedly support Modesto’s district election policy, I sincerely regret not being able to vote against Councilman Zoslocki in the next election.

Lou Hampel, Modesto

Road clean-up crew loved Modesto

I would like to thank all the volunteers who served today for Love Modesto. I would especially thank the many who worked cleaning up the blight along Briggsmore Avenue from Coffee Road to Claus Road. It seems like they filled approximately 50 bags.

This part of Modesto roadway suffers continual blight. The city of Modesto needs to have an improved blight plan. Kudos to the Briggsmore Love Modesto team.

Sue Houser, Modesto

Liberals are stealing freedom

This president wants to reduce auto emissions by 50 percent. I have a simple solution. All you liberals, buy electric cars and leave the rest of us alone. Gas would be cheaper. The polar bears would be grateful. And it would help satisfy your ridiculous guilt complexes. You come on with your Robin Hood act, steal from the rich and give to the poor. But remember, Robin Hood was a thief, and so are you. Why don’t you go your way, and I’ll go mine. It’s called freedom and you’re trying to steal it from Americans.

Richard Oliver, Modesto

Stop foolish behavior

QAnon-led Republicans are trying once again to overturn the election with their secret “recount” of 2 1/2 million votes in Arizona. After 30 minutes of examination they have reported “evidence” of massive voter fraud.

Tucker Carlson, trying to outdo Trump in stupidity, wants right-wing Republican fanatics to call the police on parents if their children are wearing masks in public. The 911 phone lines are already jammed with calls from Tucker’s cult.

Fifty-one percent of Republicans still believe Deranged Donald is president of the United States. They just can’t prove how 7 million votes were switched from Trump to Biden. 53% of Republican men are afraid to get their COVID vaccination. They would rather inject bleach into their arms. Trump’s January coup attempt on our Capitol was QAnon, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, right-wing white supremacists — all Republicans.

Isn’t it time the United States put an end to this foolish behavior? Democrats need to take the gloves off and teach these anti-American Big Lie believers a lesson.

Brooks Judd, Turlock