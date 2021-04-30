Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Friday, April 30, 2021: Republican view of science, politics

Republican view of science and politics...

A recent column concerning COVID vaccines stated, “Many in the GOP don’t want to believe in science.” This statement is without merit.

I’m a Republican and I believe in science but I also know that science only advances through the free exchange of ideas. Those who control big tech block any research or data that do not support leftist political beliefs. Republicans know that science cannot advance in an environment of intimidation and censorship.

Republicans knew that through President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, the rapid development of a COVID vaccine was possible by eliminating bureaucratic red tape. Democrat Nancy Pelosi called it “dangerous,” but then made sure she was first in line to get the vaccine. Republicans believe in science; Pelosi believes in hypocrisy.

Republicans understand that scientific data indicate children do not learn remotely and schools can operate safely with classroom teaching. Democrat politicians believe in the teacher union campaign contributions given to keep schools closed.

Governor Newsom believes in science when it benefits him. His kids have been going to private schools and it is perfectly safe for him to dine out at an expensive Napa restaurant. But he denies science by closing the public school your kid attends and ordering the closure of your corner restaurant. However, the governor was kind enough to leave the McDonalds drive-thru open.

Zane Johnston, Modesto

... and another view on GOP platform

In past years I can remember when the Republican Party had a platform, policies and laws that they would put in place after winning an election. Platforms let voters know what the Republicans stood for.

Although Republicans no longer have a platform, except being against anything the Democrats propose, they must be given credit for being open and honest when their actions harm the American people.

Voter suppression is an example. The Republicans do not try to hide their efforts to take away the right to vote from specific groups of people. They are not sneaky when passing laws that make it difficult for non-white citizens to cast ballots. Their plans are out in the open for everyone to see. They have no shame when they lie about election results. There is no hiding their mendacity from the media. “The election was stolen” is a frequent claim, a claim without evidence. Republican office-holders have no remorse regarding their repeated falsehoods.

Hypocrisy is also on display. They oppose violent protests but pretend that the January insurrection was peaceful. They want the pandemic to be over but fail to support vaccination and mask-wearing.

Michael A. Clarke, Salida

Pitch for another party

I have read arguments on the opinion page that decry “partisan politics.” Leonard Pitts, as an example, makes arguments for ending the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court because he agrees with the current party in power. I suspect that if the opposite party was in power and making noises to enact legislature for either of these major changes, Mr. Pitts’ arguments against the moves would be myriad and as well presented.

Rather than get sucked into this type of circular reasoning, why not throw a wrench into the agendas of the powers that be by rejecting their narrow view of what we, the voters, deserve?

The majority of the American people do not support the platforms of either major political party; rather, they support bits and pieces. The American Solidarity Party has a platform that addresses issues supported by members of both parties. More importantly, it promotes the philosophy of subsidiarity, which is the idea that local reforms, issues and problems are best solved by those who live in the community. It supports solidarity, the political ideology that destroyed communism in Poland. It is a pro-life party, which is more than being anti-abortion.

Leslie Shaw Klinger, Modesto