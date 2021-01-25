Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Monday, Jan. 25, 2021: Turlock salary for former city manager is unwise

Turlock salary seems wasteful

Re “Turlock acting city manager speaks on appointment” (Page 3A, Jan. 17): As with the current situation with COVID, I have tried to take things in stride and not be bothered by the day-to-day workings of how our local, state and federal governments work. However, as I read this article in The Modesto Bee, my head just about exploded.

1) Seriously, the city of Turlock is going to pay a “part-time” employee $16,308 per month? What were they smoking when that was decided on?

2) As the city of Turlock is already cash-strapped, why did we have to have an increase in our sales tax, and where is all this money coming from to pay Gary Hampton?

3) Did anyone do the math except me and figure out that over the course of one year, this totals $195,696? That amount of money could be put to better use in our police and fire departments rather to pay a part-time employee.

4) As a part-time employee, what else is he eligible for? I’m not sure what a city manager does, but I for one think the city of Turlock could have hired someone else at a much reduced salary.

Marcie Soloman, Turlock

Modesto needs Zwahlen’s guiding hand

Modesto, we are having a very important election on Feb. 2. We are choosing the mayor of Modesto. This election will decide the near future of Modesto and all the people who live in it. That person should be Sue Zwahlen.

This woman has worked for people all her life, if you count 40 years as an emergency room nurse and another eight years on the City of Modesto Citys Schools Board of Education, plus nonprofit groups. She has made decisions in these positions that have affected all ages of people and their lives and is ready to do the same for you and I. She would like the chance to make Modesto, our city, a safer place to live in and more welcoming to all people. Businesses and the COVID-19 virus are directly tied together as the economy hinges on control of the disease. She has the experience to guide us through this terrible time.

Diane M. Kroeze, Modesto

Thanks for shoebox gifts

Despite a global pandemic, area residents shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

At curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, generosity of donors across the U.S. resulted in more than 7.8 million shoebox gifts collected in 2020. Combined with those from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry is now sending more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes — packed with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items — volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 186 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Across Stanislaus County, shoebox packers shop for gift deals year round. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-’round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or 714-432-7030.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Dana Williams, media relations manager, Operation Christmas Child, Boone, NC