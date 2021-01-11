Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Monday, Jan. 11, 2021: Trump incited Capitol riot

Trump incited Capitol riot

A president tells a crowd to march to the capital. Then he goes back to the White House. What followed was something that he incited. Isn’t it a crime to incite a riot ? Isn’t that a federal crime that was the basis of the Chicago 7 trial?

I hope that this despicable attack on democracy will finally make us all wake up and stop gaslighting all that is going on. The coup has failed. Let’s unite this country and stop the hatred.

Brent Bohlender, Modesto

Unhinged conspiracy theories

There is a time to put up or shut up. President Trump’s opportunity to put up proof of fraud has long since passed. Instead, every day he promotes unhinged conspiracy theories. Lacking proof, he attempted to strong-arm state leaders to falsify votes. Trump’s lawyers have brought over 60 cases to courts, however, most briefs didn’t even suggest voter fraud because lawyers know it would be lying to the court. Instead, their cases simply attempted to strip legally cast votes by Americans. Then, Trump’s plan was to have Vice President Pence overturn the election process by not allowing states’ votes to count.

We have clearly seen Trump is such an egomaniac that winning at any cost is more important than every value we hold near and dear to our country. He refuses to accept the fact that Americans have voted in historic numbers to elect Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris. Trump’s rally that led to the storming of the Capitol is so disgusting and un-American.

I believe in America and I believe in democracy; that’s why I am so appalled that any elected official, especially the president, would put themself above the good of our great nation.

Warren G. Council, Escalon

Turlock council lacks transparency

At the special meeting on Jan. 7, the Turlock City Council blatantly disregarded the public’s opinion. Turlock citizens attended the meeting to express concern surrounding the possible termination of the city manager and attorney. The early meeting was inconvenient for attendees and caused many to miss work or school to address the council. Many asked why a special meeting was even necessary when the council could have addressed this at a scheduled meeting. These questions were unanswered as the council voted 3-2 to accept the resignation of the city attorney, who had gained satisfactory markings a month earlier. This vote was the first act from council members Pam Franco and Rebecka Monez, who haven’t even attended training.

As many council members campaigned to increase transparency, it’s upsetting to see these members ignore input from those who elected them. Mayor Bublak and council members Franco and Monez owe it to their constituents to listen. So far it seems like our new council members only serve as a rubber stamp for Mayor Bublak’s agenda. This vote only confirms fears that the council is abusing their power and acting irresponsibly with taxpayer dollars.

Micah Littlepage, Turlock

Teach children needs v. wants

During the pandemic, many Americans are in or near financial ruin. Because many citizens do not know the best practices of money management, the economic disruption has caused great hardship that may have been avoided. Many Americans need to learn the difference between a want and a need. A need is an expenditure essential for adequate food, clothing, and shelter. A want is everything else.

During prosperous years, many citizens buy extravagant wants, fail to save adequately for future need, and suffer unmet needs in hard times. The inability to plan and manage personal finances is a major cause of homelessness.

Parents should teach their children money management. Because many don’t know how to manage their own finances, they are unable to competently teach their children. Teaching basic life skills should be a top priority of high school. Money management is a critical skill. Teaching children how to make change is not enough. Home economics classes should include teaching students how to determine a want versus a need and how to save.

Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto