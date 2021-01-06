Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021: Making informed COVID decisions

Choosing science, compassion over selfish wants

As much as it pained me, like Thanksgiving and Christmas I did not spend New Year’s Eve with my parents or sisters, nor did I celebrate New Year’s Day with anyone outside of my household. I did this as a sacrifice to help stop the spread as well as an appreciation to all those who work in the medical field.

Happy New Year, health care workers. Thank you to you and all our heroes who are on the front lines.

Happy New Year, Mom and Dad. I love you and miss you.

Efren Martinez, Modesto

A call for vaccine transparency

California and Stanislaus County are now getting vaccines. Are they getting to the people? Your dashboard should let us know how our public health system and state government are doing in getting this vital medicine to the people. Is it sitting in a freezer? Are they dithering over order of delivery? How long from delivery to injection?

Any delay over a day is unacceptable. This information would be a valuable look at our health care system.

Greg Spiering, Modesto

Ridenour is true mayor material

Election time has always been a time of promise and promises. Candidates seem to promise just about anything and everything to get your vote. Sometimes it’s very difficult to spot the genuine article from the impersonators, especially if you don’t really know the candidates personally. That’s why I am writing this letter in support of Doug Ridenour as our next mayor of Modesto.

I have known Doug for over 33 years and he has proven to me, time and again, that he is a man of integrity and exceptional character. I’ve worked side by side with Doug when he was a patrolman and later as a detective and police sergeant. From the very beginning, decades before Doug ever thought of running for office, I saw him as a dedicated, hardworking and compassionate public servant. Doug grew up in Modesto and has served this community, in one capacity or another, his entire life.

Today, we live in extraordinary and complicated times and need a mayor with his leadership and experience. I can’t think of anyone more uniquely qualified to serve as Modesto’s mayor.

Dodge Hendee, Modesto

Zwahlen would lead with facts

Re “Voters to pick mayor to lead Modesto in runoff election” (Jan. 3) I was dismayed to see Ridenour say, “I’m not aware of science that (says) indoor dining or outdoor dining is a source of outbreaks.” Just because he is not aware of it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist.

Does he not read our local newspaper? On Sept. 10, a Bee article titled “Eating out is among the riskiest activities during COVID-19 Pandemic” reported that 40% of those testing positive for COVID had eaten in restaurants within the previous 14 days, compared to 28% who had tested negative. This CDC study drew samples from 10 different states over the month of July, and concluded that restaurant dining was associated with a positive diagnosis more often than many other activities, including church attendance.

I trust Sue Zwahlen will not only follow the facts, but will seek them out when making decisions that affect the well-being of our citizens.

Teri Nicoll-Johnson, Modesto