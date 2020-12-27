Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020: A message to Trump supporters

A message to Trump supporters

I’m here to remind those who voted for Trump that you have a decision to make, if you haven’t already. I know, not my business to preach, but I’m a retired professor and I can’t help it.

The decision is whether to support Trump in his ongoing legal maneuvers to overturn things, along with his claims of massive voter fraud and “I won the election by a landslide,” or to support our state electoral systems, our justice department, and our state and federal judicial systems — our third branch of government — in their attesting to a free and fair election that Trump lost.

It’s a pretty clear choice, hard to equivocate, and I don’t envy you having to make it. And, you can certainly tell me to butt out, since I didn’t vote for Trump. But I’m just the messenger. And I bring with me a message of hope: that those who opt to make a choice here will make one that they can live with, in certainty and comfort, for the foreseeable future.

Randall B. Brown

It’s time for a change

As the new year rapidly approaches I have to say “the good, the bad and the ugly” hits the nail like a Barry Bonds home run.

First, the good news: Our intrepid young congressman, Josh Harder, has been appointed to the Appropriations Committee. Which means we have a man with Valley clout in Washington after decades of stepchild status.

The bad and the ugly revolve around recent complaints about two Bee editorials. First, someone complained about The Bee’s suggestion that the Republicans could select more wisely rather than promoting a Trumpish character like Howze. How wrong was it to suggest there are more qualified people in the the local field than Howze? He simply would have become the fifth Republican lout from California to join in Trump’s despicable attempt to overturn Biden’s election.

The second complaint relates to Mr. DeMartini vacating the state, a man totally insensitive to the blight of the less fortunate, who enjoyed accumulating wealth, and who needs to take it all with him elsewhere now.

Good time for a change, and an equitable voice for us all. Thank you, Josh, for returning home to help.

Tim Buchanan, Modesto

Quit picking on president

I subscribe to The Bee because I like to read local news. I am so tired of your berating President Trump. He did not run for the money or power. He truly cares about the people and the way our nation seems to be going. He is not your typical politician and many just cannot stand it.

This election was fraudulent. President Carter long ago stated that mail-in ballots open the door to fraud. The president has had to withstand negative pressure from Day 1.

I hope our country, the country I love, can survive the next years. I am a proud retired teacher who taught children to love and respect the USA even though it is not perfect. It still is the best in the world. People die to get here because of freedom and opportunity.

Sue Houser, Modesto

He lost fair and square

It appears that Roger Stone’s “stop the steal” movement of 2016 was so successful at raising money from ambiguous sources to be used in equally ambiguous manners, that he has reinvented it this year. It has truly been a gold mine for the Trump family, as supporters have donated over $200 million without reading what the fine print says. People can throw their money away any way they wish, and there are plenty of con artists willing to take it.

I do have one question. When an incumbent POTUS is presiding over the largest deficit in history — 20 million unemployed Americans; fewer jobs than when he took office; an extremely poorly handled pandemic, which he admitted in February to its true danger; the worst cyber-attack on our governmental agencies in history (naturally from Russia); the gutting of healthcare for millions of people; creative ways to suppress the vote; a trade war, causing bankruptcies and suicides among our farmers; the most lies, misinformation, and conspiracy theories in our country’s history; a complete disdain for science and facts; and ignoring his Constitutional oath — why is it so shocking that over 81 million people voted against him? Seems like common sense, not stealing.

Dean Jepson, Turlock

Good riddance

OK, 2020 — get out and don’t come back!

Jack Heinsius, Modesto

Zwahlen for Modesto mayor

Modesto voters spoke loudly in November when they propelled Sue Zwhalen to the top of the list of mayoral candidates, signaling that they believe it is time for city government to move forward without retribution, anger or rancor. Sue is committed to leading with confidence and optimism, sending a clear message to city staff and stakeholders alike that the feuds of the past are over. Let us give Modesto a fresh start.

Katherine Conrotto, Modesto

For healing, vote Zwahlen

Modesto’s next mayor will take office in the throes of a pandemic that has devastated our economy and destroyed our trust in elected leaders. Our new mayor must be able to credibly set the tone for containing the virus and persuasively advocate for smart distribution of the vaccine we all know is coming soon.

I believe Sue Zwahlen is the right choice for the times. Sue trusts science to point the way toward recovery, and her commitment to a healthy community won’t end with the pandemic. Sue understands we can’t thrive as a community until we address the poor quality of the air we breathe. Her deep roots in the ag community and her experience in health care give her a clear understanding of what needs to be done. During her 40-year career as an ER nurse she witnessed first hand the impact that dirty air has on asthma sufferers, especially children.

I have known Sue my entire life and I am confident that she will do her best to help Modesto heal from the effects of pandemic and conflicts in City Hall.

Christy Walker, Modesto

Fixing democracy

It’s good to know that the Heritage Foundation doesn’t typically weigh in on congressional procedure but feels obligated to defend the Senate filibuster rule in order to increase outrage and boost Republican turnout in the Georgia runoff elections. Apparently they are only doing so to protect democracy, a concept that the majority of the Republican party is having some difficulty with with respect to the Nov. 3 election.

The U.S. Senate is already a deeply undemocratic institution, as is to a lesser degree the U.S. House. In the current Congress, Democratic senators represented over 30 million more Americans than did the Republicans, but had four fewer members. And then there is the Electoral College.

If the Heritage Foundation wishes to protect democracy, let’s figure out a way to change these 18th Century anachronisms to something better suited to a true democracy.

Lou Hempel