Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020: In education, children must come first

Children should come first in education

Why do so many still believe in the cry of poor mouth from public schools? In 2018, Measure B was on the ballot, and fortunately defeated. What on earth was this money for? There’s been a tremendous amount of construction going on. The 2020 report shows the district has excess money over the state-required amount; does this imply the district can manage our money better than we can? Perhaps a bit of socialism creeping in?

What it doesn’t show is that all cells on the salary schedule jumped by $750, in addition to a 3.5% raise given to all staff. It also shows that 54.2% of our children are economically disadvantaged, so they increased lunch prices, with a surplus. Parents, stop buying school supplies — another way for the district to pocket more money. There’s no incentive on anyone’s part to reject these ideas since all staff benefits; it starts at the bottom and climbs to the top.

Time to remember who’s the master and who’s the server. Staff exists for children, not the other way around. Provide for children first, then worry about yourselves. Change principal to principle.

Grace Joyce, Escalon

Zwahlen for Modesto mayor

I’m supporting Sue Zwahlen’s candidacy for mayor for many reasons, but there are two which stand out. She listens to those she works for and then actively does what needs to be done to address what she’s heard.

She did this for her patients as an emergency room nurse for 35 years, and likewise as a member of the Modesto City Schools Board for eight years. This experience gave her knowledge of government budgets, how local government works and how to build consensus among fellow elected officials. She firmly believes in being “part of the solution, not the problem.”

MaryAnn Reynolds, Modesto

MID’s Byrd thanks supporters

I want to thank the record number of voters who ever voted in a MID board election for electing me to serve them for four more years. We all owe County Register of Voters Donna Linder and her staff a debt of gratitude for their professionalism and excellence in dealing with a record turnout and the many COVID-related challenges.

I also want to thank my over 200 endorsers, including numerous working families, farmers and small businesses and political leaders from both parties, over 100 individual financial contributors, and all of the volunteers who walked precincts, put up yard signs and engaged our voters.

I’m humbled by my family’s unwavering support and dedication during the campaign.

I am very proud of our MID employees who make MID the most reliable power and water provider in California. I am honored to serve our community to protect our water from special interests and to ensure low electrical rates for our families and businesses.

Larry Byrd, director, MID Division 1

Grand delusion almost over

With the reign of The Mad King Donald in its final days, he and his followers continue to be living in fantasy and denial regarding the election of Joe Biden as president.

“He won on election night,” screamed some who didn’t understand that all the votes must be counted before determining who won. We heard shouts of “The election was rigged,” when the only documented rigging were efforts made by Republicans to suppress voting. Another sycophantic mantra, “There was wide-spread voting fraud,” was shown untrue by election officials around the U.S. Some of Trump’s supporters claimed that the fraud was so cleverly accomplished that only they could detect it. Though the soon-to-be-ex-president was the leader of attempts to overthrow the election, it was sad to see so many elected Republican office holders joining in efforts to ignore the will of the people.

These efforts to change election results should not be surprising given the Trumpian unreality of the past four years regarding climate change, environmental protection, international relations, and equal rights. The new administration will be based on truth and honesty, instead of delusional and divisive Twittering.

Michael Clarke, Salida