Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020: Cruising would be safe and fun during pandemic

Bring cruising back to Modesto

As COVID-19 takes over our beautiful city, it is important to bring people together in ways that keep everyone safe. But keeping people stuck inside during the holiday season is harmful to our health. As human beings, we need social interaction, but because of the virus, it is hard to do that safely.

However, there is a solution; I believe it is time to reverse the no-cruising law in Modesto. Growing up as a young citizen, I heard countless stories about families driving up and down McHenry Avenue, music blasting, smiles glowing, on a late Sunday afternoon. It was a way to meet people and make memories. By reintroducing cruising, a popular event that once was the shining star of Modesto, we can let families enjoy this holiday season safely, riding in their own car, without fear of spreading the virus.

Keeping people inside is not a healthy way to live. By reversing the no-cruising law, we can create a safe way for people to enjoy their families, get them outside, and interact with people in a safe and fun holiday environment.

Julia Borden, Modesto

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Car dining is COVID-safe

How can we further prevent the spread of COVID-19? Stopping outdoor dining altogether and instead requiring customers to eat inside their vehicles.

Eating in enclosed tents has the same concept as eating indoors, providing a poor circulation of airflow. With car dining, you will surpass this issue altogether, since every vehicle will have their own personal “bubble.” Restaurants can easily adapt to car dining by using their already set-up tents as drive-through stations. Vehicles can drive up, order, park, and wait for their meal to be served to them. Overall, car-dining is a simple idea that can possibly save lives.

Alexis Cotta, Modesto

New council members promise civility

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

As newly elected council members in Districts 1, 3, and 6, we want to thank all the voters who elected us to the Modesto City Council. We are looking forward to serving our community and working together with current council members Madrigal, Kenoyer, Zoslocki, and the present and future mayor.

We are all very different, with unique perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences, (and) we are committed above all else to improve this city. Our diversity is our strength.

Our promise to you, the citizens we were elected to represent, is to work together in good faith, with open minds, and a commitment to civility and compromise. Our common goal is the same, to work towards a better Modesto for everyone.

Rosa Escutia-Braaton, Chris Ricci and David Wright

Zwahlen is best for Modesto mayor

In Sue Zwalen we will have a mayor who knows Modesto. Through a host of volunteer positions, including serving on the Modesto City Schools Board and the Interfaith Council, Sue has extensive experience in civil leadership. As an E.R. nurse of 40 years, she knows the importance of community health and the science on which it is based. She knows how to work with local health officials, and with state and federal agencies to beat back the coronavirus. In her experience as a R.N. she knows how to serve and respect people of all ethnicities.

As mayor, she will not be beholden to any special interest or political group. She is skilled in understanding group and organization dynamics. She will conduct City Council meetings without rancor or old feuds. Her family has been involved with agriculture; she understands the importance of agriculture to the well-being of all of us, and will support it as a priority of Modesto and our county.

Sue cares about Modesto and all of its citizens.

Leroy Egenberger, Modesto

This makes no sense

Re “Modesto docks city clerk’s pay 5% over her emails” (Front Page, Dec. 3): Where is the justice when a (Modesto City) Council member is participating, and the tiebreaker vote, to reduce the salary of an employee who has accused him of harassment? How is it possible that the city attorney did not recommend or require that council member to recuse himself?

Makes it much easier to understand a hostile environment.

Denny Jackman, Modesto

Questioning Biden’s beliefs

As America prepares for its second Roman Catholic president, it seems worthwhile to consider the beliefs of the church to which he belongs. A belief in the supernatural is at the core of his faith. All life begins and ends with a transcendent, holy, all-loving creator (God) who is unbound by time and space.

The creator entered time and space to become one of the creatures, yet fully retained his divine nature. Jesus of Nazareth died to reconcile the creatures to the creator, and resurrected from the dead to open the way for humankind to do the same.

When the president-elect attends Mass each week and receives the Sacrament of Holy Communion, he believes that he is literally consuming the true body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ. He believes also that Jesus, not any government, regime, or other person, is the king of the universe.

A Catholic Christian believes that life comes from God and is holy and precious from the moment of conception until natural death. Violence is not the answer to end innocent human life.

Does President-elect Biden really believe all that radical stuff? There are millions praying that deep down inside he does.

Ross W. Lee, Modesto

A very dangerous president

Yesterday, 2,804 people died of COVID in the U.S. after President Donald Trump said it would go away in the fall, declaring that Dr. Fauci was wrong.

A Republican elections leader in Georgia gave an impassioned speech decrying the insane right-wing rhetoric that has spurned threats of violence. Attorney General William Barr, a staunch Trump supporter, said there was no evidence of substantial election fraud. Chris Krebs, Trump’s election security leader, declared this was the most secure election the nation has ever had and then was fired for speaking the truth.

As has long been clear, Trump is a literal threat to democracy. As has long been clear, Trump has cost thousands of Americans their lives.

Blake Mittan, Modesto

Election was not fraud

This past November was the closest America has ever come to becoming a dictatorship.

Ex-president Donald Trump, loser by over 6 million votes, declares he won by over 8 million votes. Over 40 court cases ordered by Trump have been thrown out of court. Each rejection ratchets up his claims of a landslide victory. His supporters ape his empty declarations.

We expected this childlike behavior from a delusional, demonic, despotic dictator. We did not expect that over 60% of his supporters would openly declare their ignorance and stupidity, agreeing with Trump that the election was one huge, mass fraud.

Brooks Judd, Turlock

Column got it wrong

Why print such a slanted false narrative regarding myself and Christian Trump supporters? Likening Christians to a destructive force is bad enough. Maybe Milbank is “a good Christian,” unlike my racist self (snick). Are black Christian Trump supporters racists also?

I will not dignify Milbank or The Bee with a list of why I support the president. But his disgusting claim that I fear “a disappearing white America” isn’t one of them. Talk about divisive. Obviously, he has no knowledge of the unity the Bible teaches, unity among all believers. A first-best goal of a Christian is to please the Lord God with how we live, ever conforming to the likeness of Christ.

I’m not a racist. Neither is the president.

Christine Scheele, Modesto

Missing Modesto’s Tent City

On Dec. 12, 2019, government leaders should not have shut down the temporary housing site called Tent City, where 700 homeless people lived. With the closure, only 182 homeless people went to the Salvation Army and 170 to Modesto Gospel Mission.

The housing problem can be solved by building permanent apartments. With the COVID-19 pandemic and schools going remote, the homeless need a safe place to live and internet service to attend school. My solution to the housing problem is to buy all the rundown motels, hotels, mobile home parks and warehouses and build apartment buildings. Each building could have resources like security, a food bank, and social workers in the lobbies. My justification for building apartments is to clean up the city streets of Modesto and keep our homeless safe from the cold and COVID-19.

Or, reopen Tent City so the homeless have a location to camp, and put tiny homes or remodeled storage containers there to live in.

Katrina Hess, Modesto

Thankful for Obamacare

While I point out the obvious that health is very important and that everybody should be concerned about their own well-being, I believe that healthcare should be a human right for everybody. I don’t think a person who can’t afford health insurance should be cut off from being helped especially if they have preexisting conditions.

I want to thank the Congress and former President Barack Obama for passing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. I hope Obamacare doesn’t ever get repealed because it helps those who are poor who can’t afford health insurance.

Najee Washington, Modesto

We will get through this

Though COVID-19 seems to be going strong, we have to move on. My heart goes out to families that lost love ones. Remember, Jesus loves us all. Be stronger in your walk with him.

I send my holiday wishes to all through the holidays. Remember, sobriety is key to make it a good one. Give of yourself more to others and your presents will speak volumes. Pray more. We will get through this pandemic. Next year has to be a better one.

Edgar Eberwein, Modesto