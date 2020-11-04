Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020: Modesto COVID violator got off easy

Punishment didn’t fit crime

Re “Paltry Velvet fine a slap to compliant Modesto restaurants” (Page 6A, Nov. 2): It’s shameful that the city of Modesto settled with the Velvet Grill for one ninth of the fines owed for violating virus restrictions adopted to try to protect our health and safety. My family will patronize the many establishments that complied with restrictions at considerable expense. It is clear that the ownership of the Velvet Grill cares little for the health and safety of their employees and the community.

Kenneth Bryant, Modesto

Fanning election insecurity

Re “Stanislaus police prepare for election-related protests” (Front Page, Oct.30-31): Power has a hand in the possibility of violence. The president is fanning violence and division in his words, claiming possible cheating. Others take it to heart and interpret words into action. The rule of law in a civil, respectful society is our protection.

Some states allow guns openly in public; they stand around voting lines and intimidate the people just waiting. Even concealed carry are dangerous. Police and sheriffs are trained, hopefully, to handle problems. Militias are trained for shooting whatever gets in the way. They are far from being “a well-regulated militia” as the Constitution says.

An effective, central government with respect for all regardless of differences makes us great. If you splinter states like wood, we lose.

Diane M. Kroeze, Modesto

Jury duty and COVID risk

My wife and I have been isolating since the middle of February. That was right at the start of the coronavirus showing up in Washington state. I had returned home after recovering from a heart attack and bypass surgery. I am at high risk with heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and older than 65. At my doctor’s direction, we have stayed home. We order groceries and other necessities online and have delivery or curbside pickup. We have only gone to a few in-person doctor visits, but mostly telemedicine. We don’t order food to go. I walk my neighborhood for prescribed exercise, wearing masks. We haven’t seen our granddaughters since the Super Bowl. My wife is also diabetic and over 65.

Now, the Scott Peterson trial is coming back to town and she gets a jury duty notification! Jury duty isn’t the first place that either she or I were expecting to go. All the medical experts are still advising high risk to stay home, but you’ve got to go to jury duty and risk both of us contracting COVID-19. Really? Come on Stanislaus County, do you care?

Randy Little, Turlock

We’re fine in Barrett’s hands

The honorable Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a woman of deep religious conviction, relying upon her knowledge of scripture and her personal application of that to her rulings. While I disagreed with her on her definition of what defines freedom for an American woman, I admired her love for God and her sharp intellect. Much like her colleague, Justice Scalia, I found her arguments interesting to read even when I did not agree with the outcome. Not once in any of her many years on the court did I want her removed because of the way she used her religious convictions to shape her legal arguments. I did not want the number of justices on the court to change.

Justice Barrett is also a woman of deep faith. She also has a sharp legal mind. She also shares a conviction with 75% of the American people regarding the proper restriction of legal abortion.

My suggestion? Stop gnashing your teeth and rending your garments.

Leslie Shaw Klinger, Modesto