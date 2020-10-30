Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Friday, Oct. 30, 2020: COVID in Stanislaus schools

Please give students consistency

Stanislaus County schools are sentencing our kids to death. Decisions to send our children back to school in the midst of a pandemic is not only irresponsible leadership but putting our community in jeopardy. While coaches try to maintain distance, students congregate before and after. If two hours a week can cause students to get sick, what will two or three days a week cause?

Not to mention the emotional damage of telling kids things can reopen, making parents — who want to keep their kids safe — the enemy if they choose to not send their child back. The mental toll this is taking on the kids is only aggravated by putting them in a position where they miss out and are emotionally devastated, or their parents, some who can’t take their kids being broken anymore, let them go and risk their health.

Amber Edwards, Turlock

Beware of Barrett

Re “Packing the court would destroy it” (Page 6A, Oct. 26): I say what is destroying the court is adding Amy Barrett. She is someone who will vote to destroy a decent life for the American people.

The right to have medical insurance and protection of preexisting conditions, the right for a woman to choose what she wants and needs to do with her body, LGBTQ rights, the right to marry whomever you choose are just a few “rights” the right wants to control. If packing the court makes it “equal rights for all Americans” than let’s get the packing done.

And while we are at it there are some individuals in the White House, on the Senate and in Congress who also should start packing.

Myrna Wachs, Turlock

Biden is a real Catholic

I’m voting for Joe Biden for president. He is a real lifelong Catholic. He’s even got enough guts to say, “No one in my family could ever have an abortion, but I’ll give all women the freedom to choose whatever is right for them.” I’ve even seen Joe hug his two adult sons — imagine that!

Also, his two best friends are not Putin and Kim Jong Un, two world leaders who are known for their evil deeds. Joe is a real Catholic, not just a Bible-waving fanatic who says, “I’m the most religious man on the planet,” but can’t back it up. A vote for Joe is a vote for honesty, compassion, fairness, and decency.

Marsha R. Davis, Modesto

Harder is our guy

Congressman Josh Harder (CA-10) has been doing a great job for us in D.C. for the past two years. Josh is a high-energy person who works well across the aisle. He is empathetic, ethical and really listens to his constituents to determine their needs. He is just what is needed now.

A few examples: He’s been pushing the USPS to speed up deliveries of life-saving medicines, not to mention our ballots. He’s worried about our kids, that they do not end up going hungry. Many children in our area get much of their food from the USDA’s nutrition programs, so he is pushing to have it continue through the end of the school year even if the schools are only open virtually.

Susan Martin, Modesto