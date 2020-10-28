Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020: COVID and elections in Stanislaus County

Combating COVID in Stanislaus County

Re “Virus numbers could send county back to purple tier” (Front Page, Oct. 26): A Bee article indicates that our county may be returning to purple because of increased coronavirus activity. Readers were advised to wear a mask, follow social distancing and follow guidelines from the county health officer. Good advice.

Re “Crowd size forces delay in Velvet Grill’s city fine appeal” (Front Page, Oct. 15): However in the previous week The Bee ran articles and pictures of customers of the Velvet Creamery crowding City Hall hearing rooms in protest of said guidelines for their favorite dining spot. We are all in this boat together. We can help all of our local businesses by working together, following the guidelines and working to stay in the red, and to make further improvement from there.

Operating outside the county health guidelines only keeps the boat leaking.

Purple or red? It’s up to all of us.

Bill Johnson, Modesto

Harder has equitable approach

Josh Harder is the right man for us — effective, hardworking, and knows our Central Valley. Harder procured the first federal funding for local water projects in 50 years. Ask any farmer and they will tell you how crucial water is. Harder’s voting record is rated one of the most bipartisan in Congress as he reaches out to Democrats and Republicans. We need to up our game on climate change and Harder’s FARM Act would give our valley a voice at the climate table with practical solutions like remunerating farmers for sequestering carbon-based almond waste. On healthcare, Harder has worked to ensure school meals for children, and he would protect our Social Security.

Compare this to Ted Howze, who couldn’t be bothered to remove hateful posts on his social media which piled up month and after month. Howze would fund Social Security by raising the retirement age as a way to keep the elderly working even longer, even though a mild tax increase on the richest would do the job.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office shows tremendous increases in inequality since the 1970s. Harder gets it and will fight for a fairer economy for all.

Bill Anelli, Modesto

Zwahlen: Common sense for Modesto

Upon hearing Sue Zwahlen was running, my spirit soared after all the depressing things going on. I met Sue during the 2018 congressional campaign and was impressed with her experience, knowledge, demeanor and just plain common sense. I was impressed with the helpful manner she treated the other candidates. Modesto will be well served by her. The Bee got it right this time. I hope the voters listen.

Billie Taylor, Modesto

Enough with the mocking

America is in critical need of new leadership in our government. We need a president who will repair and heal all the damage that Trump has done over the last four years. A president who will work to restore unity and peace in our riot-torn cities, restore the safeguards that protected our water, air and food, who will protect our endangered animals and protect our national scenic monuments. A president who will not insult our military heroes, and not fire and mock his competent political and medical advisors who predicted the deadly pandemic, then play the nation’s medical advisor, ignoring his own advice and exposing many others to the virus. We need a president who will not hide their tax returns, not use the Bible as a political rally prop, not support racism, and not tamper with our voter rights by using foreign countries’ influence and sabotaging our postal system.

Trump has lied and flip-flopped statements so many times that he cannot be trusted to be elected again to lead America. Joe Biden is the right choice to lead our nation back to being great again.

Ken Westervelt, Modesto

