Letters to the editor | Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020: Modesto campaigns and streets

Powell Roos — hometown hero

I served with Suzy Powell Roos on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County. When asked to produce a video to promote the clubs, I selected a few hometown heroes to show our kids how to Be Amazing. Suzy was top of that list.

Her dedication and commitment are unmatched. She has prepared herself well for service in our community and will collaborate with other local leaders to guide the Modesto area to a strong economic future. Suzy will bring a voice of integrity to the MID board.

Chad W. Brown, Modesto

Goriel is a problem solver

Naramsen Goriel is a great person who is dedicated to solving Modesto’s most serious problems. He is committed to combating homelessness with a data-based approach that is funded by state and federal grants. Also, he will bring much needed affordable housing with innovative proposals like tiny and micro homes, repurposing defunct motels, accessory dwelling units and duplexes.

He will enhance the capabilities of the continuum of care by participating in their monthly meetings and taking action recommended by city and county officials. His campaign has been scrupulous by following social distance procedures and non-contact canvassing. Naramsen takes public service seriously so he will change the culture at City Hall to prioritize safety.

We need change; Naramsen Goriel will bring it.

Michael Sedeh, Modesto

State mask deal mishandled

Re “Days-old company’s texts, emails pushed Calif. officials to buy masks” (Front Page, Oct. 9-10): Sacramento Bee reporter Sophia Bollag goes into great detail to explain how Blue Flame, the vendor chosen by somebody at the top levels of California government to supply facemasks, exerted “pressure on California to wire money quickly.” Shame on them. Apparently Ms. Bollag has not experienced dealing with an automobile dealer’s finance manager. That’s what scam artists do, and that’s why “state government contracts move slowly through a process managed by the Department of General Services that’s designed to ensure taxpayers aren’t ripped off.”

More troubling to taxpayers is that Mr. Wong, a contracts administrator, was so amenable to “research alternative options” to “circumvent the law” to facilitate prepayments for masks. Was Wong acting on his own or was he under orders from superiors? And if the deal was legitimate, why scuttle it when the bank contacted the state treasurer? Given the urgency, the governor could have torn himself away from TV cameras and convened a meeting with the Department of General Services, legislators and the media to explore options, choose one and let the public know what was being done and why.

Clifford Nagle, Riverbank

Some city streets lack sidewalks

I have been reading about all the new work that Modesto wants to do downtown. How about taking care of what we already have? A mile or so from downtown we have Roseburg, Coolidge and Granger; all go between Sunrise and McHenry Avenue. These are older Modesto streets that still do not have gutters and sidewalks. Try walking these streets in the rain — sidewalks, then mud, a few more sidewalks, then more mud. You have to get out in the streets to even pass these undeveloped areas. How about we spend some money on getting what we have suitable for all residents? And it is very unsightly on the way to McHenry Village.

Mark Cole, Modesto