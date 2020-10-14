Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020: Local campaigns are heating up

Howze is best for Congress

I have known the Howze family since Ted was around 10 years old. Ted was my veterinarian for over seven years. Ted is a hard-working individual; working on 1,600-pound cows takes a toll on the body. Ted had a good upbringing. I believe that Ted is as honest as the day is long, which I why I intend to vote for Ted Howze.

Jake Verburg, Modesto

Harder looks out for seniors

Previous to the Harder-Howze debate, Howze had lost the endorsements of key GOP leaders after the discovery of his social media posts that compared immigrant Dreamers to pedophiles, insulted the BLM movement and denigrated Muslim people. Harder has worked tirelessly for CA 10 in many areas including water issues, USPS delays in service, support of ag workers, job creation and extended school meal programs.

But of utmost importance is the difference between the candidates regarding fiscal solutions to stabilizing Social Security and Medicare. While Josh is fighting to bring down the price of life-saving medications and cap out-of-pocket prescription costs for our seniors, Ted Howze is instead proposing to raise the eligibility age for Social Security to 70. These are critical benefits that seniors have worked hard for and depend on, and it’s unacceptable to think that the solution is to deprive them of these benefits. Josh will always look out for our seniors, and that’s why it’s critical we re-elect him to represent us in Congress.

Patrice LaBelle, Modesto

Kline is open and honest

Ceres Councilmember Mike Kline grew up in Ceres, graduated from Ceres High School and has a proven track record. He is active in the community, listens to Ceres residents to ensure their voices are heard, and will always explain the reasons for his vote. I believe that having a true Ceres resident who is open and honest is more important for Ceres than running on your family name.

Sheryl Welch, Ceres

MID’s Byrd isn’t divisive

I support Larry Byrd because Larry helped us turn MID around. Before we were elected nine years ago, the MID board simply rubber-stamped staff’s budget. Larry insisted on reviewing every line of the budget, questioning spending and capital projects. That, in part, is why MID’s debt has been reduced over $300 million in nine years with no electrical rate increase.

Larry’s opponent criticizes Larry for being divisive, but I can tell you from my personal experience that Larry is collaborative and respectful of all board members and staff. He is well-respected by MID management and staff. I can assure you that any division on our board is not caused by Larry Byrd.

Nick C. Blom, MID Board Director, Modesto

Don’t blame everything on Trump

Re “Trump has virus, but other side is scarier” (Page 6A, Oct. 8): Thank you for running the column. You should run it every day until after the election. Some of the commentary I hear and read makes it sound like there are people who actually blame President Trump for the fires in the west, the floods in the east and COVID around the world. That’s also very scary.

Robin LaFreniere, Modesto