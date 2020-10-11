Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, 2020: Readers endorse candidates in Modesto, Stanislaus races

Zwahlen has what Modesto needs

From the views of a family doctor and a 12-year Modesto City Schools Board member, we have observed Sue Zwahlen for many years.

Sue is a thoughtful and committed person in the best tradition of a local, involved, and informed citizen. Sue is an experienced emergency room nurse, an eight-year veteran of the Modesto City Schools Board who also manages the many demands of a wife and mother. In this difficult time when educating children requires the scientific knowledge of how to keep them safe and healthy, Sue understands the complexities of a serious pandemic. Sue has lived the experiences that can benefit all of us. She knows how to solve problems, make timely decisions and best of all she has a leader’s temperament.

Sue Zwahlen is the right person to lead us as Modesto’s mayor. Sue needs your vote, and Modesto needs Sue for mayor.

Dr. Roland and Kate Nyegaard, Modesto

Goriel stands for all

I am enthusiastic to support Naramsen Goriel for mayor. I am proud to be part of a generation that supports grassroots-grown leadership that is not jaded by special interests groups. As an activist and outspoken member of the LGBTQIA+ community, it is an honor to stand behind a candidate like Naramsen, who will not leave us behind and will always fight for our identity as equals in this world.

I am moved and inspired by his leadership and contribution to our community and have confidence that he will move us into a modern-day Modesto. I urge our community members to look past party names and think about what is best for the future of Modesto. Naramsen has bold ideas to help the homeless crisis, bring tech jobs to us versus us going to them, and empower local businesses to thrive, and as an entrepreneur, I know that Naramsen cares about my success along with other aspiring innovators.

We need less talk, more action. We need inclusion, less division. We need a leader who will take accountability and move us into a brighter future. We need Naramsen Goriel.

Fabian De Leon, Modesto

Howze for Congress

I have known Ted Howze since he first ran for city council in Turlock. Howze is not a racist, nor does his campaign contain a racial element.

I deplore the kindergarten playground-style name calling that is so common in today’s political contests.

Howze has consistently denied making the post on an old website that was hacked. He has issued multiple statements to this effect, yet stories continue to be printed without mentioning that candidate Howze was not the author of the posts.

Ted has determined that it is fruitless for him to engage with such news outlets, which includes The Modesto Bee. Why subject himself to “when did you stop beating your wife?” questions?

For this voter, the choice is clear: Ted Howze has earned my vote for Congress. He will represent the values of this Valley as our 10th District U.S. congressional representative.

Joan Trombetta Clendenin, Modesto

Harder works for us

I listened and watched the debate of the two Congressional candidates after watching the V.P. debate. As I was listening I was also reading the remarks submitted by other viewers. The attacks on Mr. Harder were all personal from Mr. Howze’s supporters, not negative about his policies or the work Mr. Harder has done or is still doing. From what I have witnessed, Mr. Howze is running a very negative campaign, and we do not need any more negativity during this election.

Mr. Harder is a first-term congressperson, and I appreciate that he is still working his way through the mire of our government. But he is working for our district. I never heard or saw very much from his predecessor although he was in office eight years. I do appreciate that both candidates have been working in the community during the COVID crisis, especially being that Mr. Harder has been doing so much traveling.

Carol Jean Sullivan, Modesto

End the violence

If you were on death row, would you still support the death penalty? If you were the baby who was going to be aborted, would you still support abortion? I think I already know your answer.

“Do to others as you would like them to do to you.” — Jesus Christ

Father Misael Avila, Riverbank

Wright gets things done

David Wright and I have been friends for over 35 years. He’s always been fair and honest in all of our dealings. His concern over the future of Modesto is something I wish more of our residents had.

We need leadership like David who cares for all of the people of Modesto. Even though Modesto is divided into districts, he will make decisions which are good for the whole city, not just a select few. On the political horizon, I would say he is a moderate where any involved leader knows you can actually get things done. And he’ll get things done.

Patrick Wallace, Modesto

Powell Roos for MID

Modesto Irrigation District needs effective leadership to fight the state water grab, complete the relicensing of Don Pedro Dam, and achieve compliance with the California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. Suzy Powell Roos values our water and our way of life here in the valley. She will bring a fresh perspective with a level-headed and collaborative leadership style the district desperately needs right now.

We need directors who will invest in our irrigation infrastructure to ensure that MID remains sustainable to future generations. We need directors who can effectively represent our interest with civility. We need directors who are not pensioners of MID and are therefore free from conflicts of interests.

Paul Van Konynenburg, Modesto

Channce Condit is a leader

Channce Condit would be the ideal candidate to represent us as a county supervisor for District 5. He is now serving on the Ceres City Council. He is only 31, but Mr. Condit already has accomplished a lot in the public affairs area dealing with local government issues. He would like a regional approach in working with homeless issues. This is wise, because it is county government that doles out most of the social services dealing with the homeless population. He will bring in new flexible ideas on county public policy matters.

If you do not cast a vote, someone else will for sure, and you may be surprised by the outcome.

Daniel Marsh, Modesto

Keep Spina on SCOE board ...

With Kim Spina, candidate for Stanislaus County Board of Education, the focus is always to improve the lives of students and their families. As a member of the County Board of Education, she has supported our students and their families with Children and Family Services, Head Start and Healthy Start, Come Back Kids to name a few.

Spina has mentored young boys and girls to reach their highest potential. Now she is seeing the fruits of her work as they reach adulthood and become productive citizens.

As the founder of the Salida Performing Arts Foundation she enabled students to participate in the arts. She helped with the fundraising by getting businesses and community members to support this valuable organization.

Kenni Friedman, Modesto

...And Sanders, too

Mary Ann Sanders is a highly engaged public school advocate. As a member of the Stanislaus County Board of Education, she continues to be visible in classrooms and has first-hand knowledge of the requirements and procedures necessary to have an effective 21st-century learning environment.

Sanders’ experiences make her highly qualified to continue to serve our students and families. As a teacher for many years at the elementary, college and university level, as well as being a principal for 21 years, Mary Ann gets public education.

As one of the founding members of the Boys and Girls Club of Stanislaus County, she believes in affording students multiple opportunities beyond the school day to enhance their personal growth.

Debra Hendricks, Modesto

Richards is dedicated

Please join me in voting for Milt Richards as Yosemite Community College District trustee for Area 3.

Our area has been ably represented for many years by retiring board Chair Abe Rojas, who has endorsed his candidacy. Richards’ entire professional career has been in higher education, from adjunct professor to university administrator. Having served under Milt for several years I can attest to his professionalism and dedication to educators and students alike. His experiences will assist the district and staff in providing students with affordable vocational and educational opportunities that will enrich their lives and improve our communities.

Mark de la Motte, Turlock

Students win with Rogers

I convey my full support of Bryan Rogers for YCCD Board of Trustees.

I first met Bryan five years ago when my daughter Austyn was a member of the Enochs High History Club, where he was the advisor. Austyn had significant health issues her senior year at Enochs that put her in a position of possibly not graduating with her class. Though Bryan was not her teacher, he assured she completed several extended summer school courses needed to graduate. This involved connecting Austyn with tutoring, consistently assuring she attended classes and being her academic “moral compass” when she truly needed it. Austyn is now graduated high school and is maintaining a 3.8 GPA in college.

Teachers like Bryan Rogers, who take the time to show genuine commitment to young people, make a huge difference. My daughter Austyn was on the verge of giving up on her dreams; Bryan refused to let that happen. He is one of the finest examples of teaching excellence, dedication and leadership I have ever met. I’m certain he would provide the same academic moral compass as a trustee on the Board of YCCD.

Bridgen Summers, Modesto