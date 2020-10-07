Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020: Modesto Bee forums help voters to know candidates

Modesto Bee forums help voters

I want to thank The Bee so much for having the candidate forums and making them available. As soon as I got my election material, I went on your website and searched for forums and watched the ones that applied to me. I found them very helpful. Thanks again!

Joyce Starkey, Modesto

Condit goes above and beyond

A couple weeks ago, I was contacted by a family who fled Santa Cruz due to recent fires. They left with only the clothes on their back and whatever they could pack in their car. They ended up in Ceres. I made several phone calls to Stanislaus County agencies with no luck. I called Channce Condit, who I knew could help. I explained this family’s situation to Channce and he immediately made calls to folks who could possibly help. Channce even walked through the Ceres park that the family was staying trying to find this family since they did not answer their phone.

To make a long story short, this little family is no longer staying in their car. They have been placed in temporary housing and are safe.

Thank you, Channce, for taking time out of your busy schedule to personally try to help this young family. This was above and beyond but I am not surprised, because of the love and passion in your heart to help people in distress.

I can’t vote for Channce but would ask those who are eligible to please do so.

Linda Dash, Atwater

Zwahlen looks to the future

I am voting for Sue Zwahlen for mayor of Modesto.

One of the reasons I believe in Sue is that she believes in us and our future and that Modesto needs a new generation of leadership. Sue knows that there are young voices in our city that need to be heard; people with new ideas who should be listened to and brought up in a spirit of public service; people who are asking, “What can I do?” Sue’s superpower is recognizing those individuals and bringing their talents to the table to help us solve the challenges we face. We need Sue to lead our city into the future.

Sue Chaffee, Modesto

Withdrawal and endorsement

Unexpected circumstances left me unable to run a comprehensive campaign for the office of trustee, Area 3 of the Yosemite Community College District, and I stepped out of the race. I hope to serve the community in other ways in the coming year.

Because the filing deadline has passed, my name will still appear on the ballot, but I strongly encourage my fellow Turlock residents to cast a ballot for Bryan Rogers in this race. Bryan, a teacher at Enochs High School in Modesto, is devoted to his work as an educator and comes from a family with a long history with the YCCD. I know his dedication to students and teachers will serve the YCCD well.

Sharokina Shams, Turlock

What’s good for the goose...

So the big D caught COVID, entirely of his own doing I think. He has the best care — teams of doctors at both the White House and Walter Reed. Expensive drugs and therapies. All at taxpayer expense. But he wants to eliminate health insurance for about 20 million people.

If taxpayer-funded health care is good enough for him, why is it not good enough for you?

Andrew Ogilvie, Modesto