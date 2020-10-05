Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Monday, Oct. 5, 2020: Decency in politics

Signs of disrespect are disturbing

We are in the midst of the election season, a time when civic-minded individuals run for office to represent our community and the nation at large. A time when we expect that candidates of differing views will share their stance on issues that impact us all. COVID-19 has made it extremely difficult for a candidate to safely reach out to the voting public. Congressman Josh Harder has pledged to run his campaign respecting the health and safety of our community and his reelection team. This means no door knocking and no in-person events. Large street signs are one of the few safe options available.

Unfortunately, someone has seen fit to deface and destroy some of these signs. It is disappointing to say the least. Participating in this destruction shows remarkably poor judgment. Let our election process take its course without such un-American behavior. Give the candidates and our community the respect that is deserved.

Susan Goodman, Manteca

Richards understands YCCD needs

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I have known Milt Richards for over a decade. I have found Milt to be an energetic and thoughtful team player with a deep commitment to community and higher education. Today the challenges facing education are difficult and unprecedented. His experience and body of work will be imperative in addressing these challenges.

As a student, Milt earned three college degrees including his doctorate from WVU. After graduating he began his pursuit and dedication to higher education as a college professor and administrator including a successful term as the CSUS athletic director. Milt understands the needs of our students as well as the importance of sound fiscal management.

His professionalism and dedication to the community are not limited to the traditional work day. In addition to his full schedule he has found time to serve as a former chairman of the Turlock Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as a board member for United Way of Stanislaus County. His extensive and unique experience make him the right candidate for the YCCD board Area 3.

Ray Souza, Turlock

YCCD board needs Rogers

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

I share my support of Bryan Rogers who is running for the YCCD Board of Trustees Seat 3. I have had the opportunity to partner with Bryan for the last six years at EF Educational Tours, and to see his impact on students and families in the Modesto community as he led them through travel-based learning. Creating a travel community and leading eight tours to Europe, Bryan has welcomed over 200 students and parents into his program.

He has supported his local community by developing a strategic vision for his Academic Adventure Company, leading fundraising efforts and budget goals, preparing students to have cultural awareness and understanding, driving them to develop important 21st century skills and teaching them about the impact they can have on the global world. Through experiential on-tour history lessons he leads, like “The Pulse of History” on the beaches of Normandy, Bryan brings the classroom alive. In addition, he has also trained 85 educators abroad to lead their students on these impactful tours.

Bryan is the first to take on responsibility, goes above and beyond expectations and always does this with others in mind first.

Victoria Gerwig, Henderson, CO

Decency counts for something

Viktor Frankl, Austrian neurologist, psychologist, survivor of Auschwitz and author of “Man’s Search for Meaning” has an important message for 2020. He didn’t underestimate the potential of any nation to become a Nazi state. This can happen if the decent majority abdicates their responsibility to the tyranny of the unprincipled.

This November, please join me in voting for Joe Biden, a decent man.

Frieda Rector, Modesto