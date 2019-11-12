Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019: Politicians, Josh Harder, Bob Elliott

Politicians are people, too

In the first letter of John in the New Testament, early Christians knew what was truth through the message received from apostles. They were called by their faith in Jesus Christ to live out these truths daily. When sin occurred in their lives, as it always did, they needed to repent, confess it, and be restored through his church to right relationship within the covenant family of God.

They knew that the son of God had voluntarily suffered on their behalf for their salvation even though they did not deserve it. They were taught that they needed to acknowledge this atonement and reciprocate by loving God and their neighbor as they loved themselves. Christians became the light of the world and essentially formulated Western culture through these truths; they became the light of the world by reflecting their savior’s light.

Mankind’s sinful leaders, like we who elect them, cannot save us. They stand before us like messiahs and prophets but they are no better or enlightened than any of us. It is only by understanding and living out supernatural truth that we can make this planet the best it can possibly be.

Gary Nelson, Modesto

We can trust Harder

Re “He should stand on his own” (Letters, Oct. 13): To compare Denham’s loyalty to Trump with Harder’s connection to Pelosi — the absurdity is laughable. It reflects the adage, “Who we become depends on the company we keep and what we say and do together.”

I spent a rewarding evening with Harder at a town hall in Manteca. I realized we are genuinely fortunate to have him as our representative.

He shows up regularly, instead of hanging out with dubious Republican cronies soliciting questionable donations in Washington. He works for us; he supported legislation awarding medical care to Vietnam vets suffering from exposure to Agent Orange. Such legislation required bipartisan cooperation not often seen in Washington. As important as his successes is his genuine attention to his constituents’ questions during town hall engagements. His attention and subsequent responses reflect both his respect for the questioner and his vision of our local needs. Additionally, his responses are not tinged with the righteousness that prevents cooperation. He recognizes our questions reflect our concerns, and are not to be taken lightly. I trust what he says, and how he says it.

Timothy Buchanan, Modesto

Elliott is the best choice

I urge my fellow citizens to vote for Bob Elliott for the 10th Congressional District.

Bob is the common-sense conservative and well-qualified candidate we need. He has dedicated his life to the service of his country, beginning with graduation from West Point. He demonstrated his commitment to honor, duty, country with service in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of colonel, special forces, and retiring after a 30-year career of distinction and sacrifice. After a term on the Tracy City Council, Bob was elected to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. For the last seven years, Bob has served as the 5th District’s representative, always striving to make government work for the people. By running for Congress, Bob is merely continuing to answer the call of his lifetime mission: service to the nation.

This country needs more people like Bob Elliott in public life. Bob is one of the nicest and most honest persons I have ever met. He respects others and is kind to everyone he meets. He never says anything negative about any of the opposing candidates and he has always been truthful.

Linda Silverman, Manteca

Quite pleased with Harder

I’ve lived in Modesto for most of my life and I am so pleased with the positive way our Representative Josh Harder has shown, over and over again, his concern with the issues of our Valley. He has reached out, time and time again, to the people he serves. Seniors, Veterans, young people, Farmers, Dreamers and so many others. He has shown his interest in solving issues unique to our Valley. What a difference between Josh and our previous representative. Rep. Josh is responsive, positive and concerned. Keep up the good work!