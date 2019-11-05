Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019: Blackouts, socialism, early reading, impeachment

Time for change in state leadership

“Old habits die hard,” I said to my husband as I flipped the light switch in our bathroom at 4 a.m. Silly me. There was no illumination for my path because I live in California! Yes, we’re the fifth largest economy in the world, but no longer have a reliable supply of power, because sometimes — wait for it — the wind blows.

I place blame squarely on the mismanagement of PG&E’s resources and terrible environmental policies issued by our Democrat-supermajority state. California is becoming unlivable, especially for the middle class. High taxes, homelessness, crumbling infrastructure, soaring insurance rates, constant assaults on individual liberties, and now power shutoffs. Clearly, those we’ve been voting for aren’t working and what has been tried isn’t working. Who really wants to become like the “socialist utopia” of Venezuela? Not me.

If you agree, take time to vote for new leadership in California in 2020. And if you’re a believer in the God of the creation, please pray. God’s arm is not too short to save.

Jennifer Tolbert, Sonora

Library book fair going on now

ChrisAnna Mink’s reporting “LearningQuest offering first youth program, KidQuest, to help kids with dyslexia” (Oct. 10) highlights what she and other pediatricians know: The time children do, or don’t, spend reading with their families is a health issue. Parents bonding with babies over Mother Goose rhymes, bedtime stories to ease off to sleep, plenty of early picture books to build vocabulary and understand sequencing — all these make for a happy child ready to continue learning when school starts.

For more than a dozen years, the Friends of the Modesto Library has held book fairs to help families have access to high-quality, low-cost books for the home, with no return or due date. This week’s fair runs through Saturday in the auditorium of the Modesto Library, 1500 I St. Come shop with us from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Or, consider a donation for books delivered to Children’s Crisis Center, Haven Women’s Center, Hutton House, LearningQuest, Parent Resource Center, Red Shield Center, and Redwood Family Center — a way to help address the low literacy rate in Stanislaus County.

Give a child the gift of reading!

Anne Britton, Modesto

Circumventing the Constitution?

Finally, after weeks of secret hearings, Nancy Pelosi, under threat of censure from Senate Republicans, caved to at least formalize a public inquiry. Resolutions to impeach Trump have failed three times. The most recent was 332 to 95 against Democrat Al Green’s resolution back in July.

Congress is not a secretive grand jury; it is an open, public legislative body that can take on only one other extraordinary Constitutional power, impeachment, by resolution.

Oversight or investigation of the president without a pending legislative purpose or formalized impeachment resolution oversteps the Constitution. It is a stretch of Constitutional wording relying on the penumbra of the Constitution.

The U.S. House’s own website says it must confine itself to “legislative purposes” and avoid the strictly private affairs of citizens. Because of McCarthy era star-chamber tactics in the 1950s, the Warren Supreme Court made it illegal for Congress to troll for information on citizens, including the president, without due process.

Democrat-led committees are on the precipice of violating settled law. The president, as a balancing separate branch of government, must oppose them at every step to bring this fiasco back into balance.