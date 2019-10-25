Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019: Deniers, sexual abuse, Wood Colony and Highway 132

Climate change deniers are the sane ones

Re “Modesto JC takes on climate change with an eye toward future” (Front Page, Oct. 24): I read about all the experts and authors on climate change that will be at the local JC this week. Maybe one of these experts should write a book about the experts who told us in high school in the ‘70s on the newly created Earth Day that we were all heading for global freezing. Just like today, the scientists of the recent past produced scientific models and graphs to prove their claims and they attacked anyone who refused to believe in their “science” and they never apologized for misleading the public when the earth refused to freeze.

These scientists cherry pick graphs and information that support their religion of climate change. They discard anything and anyone that has information that may spoil their theories which allow moving vast sums of capital. They manipulated the data 50 years ago and they are still doing it today. Labeling people “deniers” who decline to join climate change hysteria is the same as labeling them “won’t be fooled again.”

Ben Hardister, Modesto

Bravo for law exposing predators

Re “Under new state law, Modesto church sued over alleged abuse” (Front Page, Oct. 23): I was very encouraged to read about the new California law that is enabling child sex abuse victims to expose their predators in court. Repealing the archaic, predator-friendly statute of limitations makes so much sense.

Why on earth our society lets child molesters exploit these arbitrary deadlines has always been a mystery to me, especially when damage is so devastating, the victims are so vulnerable and the crimes are so apt to be repeated, often for decades.

Let’s hope lawmakers in other states follow California’s lead and crack open the courthouse doors to abuse victims so innocent kids will be safer and wounded adults can heal.

David Clohessy, former executive director of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), St. Louis, MO

Modesto: Hands off Wood Colony

Same song, second, third and fourth verses: The city of Modesto has its eyeballs on Wood Colony once again. It seems it has not gotten the message that we who live in Wood Colony do not want to be annexed into the city. No matter what we say or do, our future is not up to us. Those of us who live outside city limits, like in Wood Colony, are not allowed to vote for mayor or City Council members. However, if they choose to annex us, we must just sit back and watch it happen.

We literally marched on City Hall in 2014. There was standing room only in the meeting hall. The council members politely listened to our pleas to be left alone, except for Jenny Kenoyer, who declared that we were rude and our children were rude, too. We were not. I was stunned by her wrath.

Our future should not be decided by a group of politicians and city officials not of our choosing. It sort of reminds me of taxation without representation that the colonists rebelled against in 1775.

Linda Hudson Cover, Modesto

Build the wall — on Highway 132

Re “The beginning of the end for `Blood Alley’,” (Page 8A, Oct. 18): I was very glad to read that “safety and mobility of our residents is paramount.” But all that will be blocking trucks speeding along, with no signal lights to slow them down, is a narrow, two-lane road and a chain-link fence. Some houses along that four-tenths of a mile face Kansas Avenue.

The Woodland West Community Neighborhood is asking for a wall to separate them from the expressway. That wall would be less than a half-mile long. It would go from Yankee to Morse. It seems to me that the expense of a wall would be less than lawsuits over accidents.

Vicki Morales, Modesto

Paradise School: Small but mighty

Re “Some area schools improve, many fall short on state tests” (Front Page, Oct. 14): I understand that all schools can’t be covered in one article. It is a little disheartening, though, that Paradise School, a little country school, is regularly left out of the story. The little engine that could is this school, small with mighty test scores. I am very proud to be a parent at this school. The curriculum is tough and our children thrive. The staff arrives early and leaves late each day. The staff deserves so much recognition that I felt compelled to write this letter on behalf of them and our wonderful student body.

Paradise School scores were top 3 in the county, yet they ended up on the cutting room floor. They deserve to be mentioned; they have certainly earned their place as one of the best Paradise School students and staff, I want you to know we are proud of all of you. Your hard work is an example to others and your school spirit is a source of inspiration. Keep up the great work.

Dave Lopez, Modesto

No need for pricey gas

Ask oil companies why gasoline is so high, when we have so much oil that we sell it from Alaska to Japan and China. We have many oil wells capped in Texas and several other states that would last the next 90 years.

Stop ripping us off. You do not need all this extra money. I have seen tests on oil in California; we have plenty.

Lee Ogle, Modesto

Will he take credit for World Series?

Amazing! The Washington Nationals are finally back in baseball’s World Series. You can read all kinds of explanations for this, but the simple truth is that the Nationals have obviously been inspired by the prevailing aura of greatness in our nation’s capital.

Now, exercising his characteristic restraint and modesty, President Trump has yet to claim rightful credit for this remarkable turnaround, no doubt waiting for the final outcome. Will they beat Houston, because, who likes a loser?

Twice in the past, the team had to up and leave the capital for higher ground elsewhere, having been mired since 1933 in the swamp. Thanks to Trump, the swamp — including the ballpark — has finally been drained, and the way paved for the team to win, whereupon they will be renamed, by executive order, the Washington Republicans. And if they should lose? Well, even baseball players aren’t immune to the distractions of Adam Schiff and those tiresome Democrats, right?

Randall Blackshaw Brown, Turlock

Why fracking is bad for us

Fracking refers to a method of freeing oil and gas from buried shale. The process involves injecting huge volumes of water containing chemicals and fine sand through horizontal wells. When the shales are cracked open, the sand allows space for the outflow of injected fluids, which carry with them the previously tightly held oil and gas. This has resulted in greatly increased production of oil and gas to the point that we are almost independent of the need for importing those materials. But when fracking fluids are pumped out, the contaminated water must be disposed of. Standard procedure has been to find a deep saline aquifer, inject huge volumes of fracking fluid and assume that the problem is taken care of. Out of sight, out of mind.

The problem has not been eliminated, just hidden temporarily. Water is incompressible, so when water is injected a similar volume of salty fluid must move upward into overlying rocks. That salty water moves easily through larger pores into fresh water. That means fracking can and certainly has already ruined very large fresh water aquifers from below, and will not be recognized until those aquifers are used.

Vance Kennedy, Modesto

Handouts don’t reward hard workers

If you get free college education, it’s because many others are paying extra taxes from their hard-earned income. You graduate and get a great paying job; now you have to pay a lot of taxes for the rest of your life so others can get their college education. But you would like to keep your money to get a new car and buy your first home. And you want to keep most of your money as you get married and have children. Life is expensive; why should you keep working all that overtime and not spend time with your spouse and children? You just work to pay lots and lots of taxes.

You’d rather be on the receiving end of all the social programs. No one wants to keep working so hard for others to get a free ride. There is less incentive to keep paying into the system. A lot of people will feel that way and we end up with more takers than givers. The system will eventually fail as we have seen in history.

Socialism is not sustainable.

Karen Nydam, Ceres

Gray found the solution

For some months, my husband and I had been dealing unsuccessfully with a tax issue involving Covered California. Frustrated and close to calling it quits, we contacted the office of Assemblymember Adam Gray, 21st District. They took up the fight on our behalf and finally brought about a satisfactory resolution, much to our relief.

We wish to thank Assemblymember Gray and his terrific and energetic staff, in particular Kristin Mello, who conferred with others from their office to write a letter on our behalf to Covered California. Though the process took some time, Mello stayed in touch with us regularly and kept up the fight until rewarded with the result we sought.