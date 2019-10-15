Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019: Oakdale tax, electricity shut-downs and Memorial Hospital

No on Oakdale’s Measure H

Again the Oakdale City Council will ask voters to extend the sales tax for 11 more years. That’s ridiculous. This council should be out of debt by now. This City Council has a runaway problem with money; they don’t know how to control their spending but they sure know how to ask for more.

This council doesn’t even debate issues in public meetings. Some don’t even say a word. They pass legislation because the manager says so.

Don’t believe all the rhetoric out here. They need to control their spending.

Alice Garcia, Oakdale

Watch out for that tree

In numerous places along Highway 132-Yosemite Boulevard, Modesto Irrigation District power lines run through trees. We keep hearing on the news about PG&E shutting down electricity to prevent fires. This could be a problem. It is particularly bad in Waterford at Highway 132 and Tim Bell Road.

Edward Keene, Waterford

Get a new plan, PG&E

Tit for tat, that is exactly what is going on with this safety power outage. PG&E is pushing back after having to pay for lawsuits for wildfires that were caused by negligent maintenance or incompetence. So wide swaths of PG&E area are now experiencing planned power outages, with little or no information. These planned outages caused the PG&E website to crash so no information was available.

Most towns and cities are not prone to impending wildfires as Chico was and has been and will always be. So why punish them? Simply put, PG&E needs to develop a plan to deal with or upgrade their equipment in windy conditions in areas most prone to wind disasters. I don’t believe PG&E is capable or has the will to do so.

Public ownership of PG&E is the only to way to ensure public will and public needs are met. Get rid of the bullet train and spend the money on upgrading something we all can use now.

Jerry Fouts, Oakdale

Memorial’s trauma team is tops

On my way to a meeting I tripped on a curb that was hidden by bushes. I fell face forward and landed on the sidewalk. My right chest was the point of impact and I knew immediately that I had broken a rib.

My friends dispatched an ambulance. In the E.R. at Memorial Hospital a C.T. showed a small amount of blood and air around my right lung. Within about 30 minutes a monitor began beeping and no longer registered a blood pressure. Blood and air were compressing the whole right lung. The trauma team was right on it. The last thing I remember was someone saying, “BP 60.” A trauma surgeon put a chest tube about the size of a garden hose between two ribs in the front of my chest. 1,500 cc’s of blood (about a quart and a half) immediately drained and I awoke. The tube was connected to a drainage system which keeps the lung expanded. I received three units of blood.

The trauma team saved my life. They were as effective as any big city trauma room I ever worked in during my training.

Dr. Paul Golden, Modesto

Corporations should pay more taxes

I’ve lived in Modesto for 58 years. My mom was a single mother and a union member. We were able to make it on what she made.

People work now for $15 an hour and have no healthcare. The thing affecting us the hardest right now are medical bills. Medicare doesn’t cover everything we need. We have had to take a lot of money out of our savings to try to keep up. What will I do when my savings are exhausted?

I have liver cancer. The treatment for that is a liver transplant. If I should pass from that, are they going to take the house that my wife lives in? If I live through it, will the cost of the copays for that surgery cause us to lose our home?

I believe that the solution is to make corporations pay their fair share in taxes. There would be more money for Medicare.