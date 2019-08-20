Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019: ID ideas, Tuolumne animal control, underage drinking

A case for universal ID cards

Are our methods of verifying the right to work that porous to allow this many to slip through? Were they hired knowing they didn’t have right-to-work status? Let’s see civil fines for corporations and criminal prosecution for hiring managers. Removing the incentive for finding a job in the United States would be a big deterrent to immigration.

We have the technology to issue a federal universal ID card, with biometric identification. Everybody gets one, at birth or upon legal entry into the United States. These credit card-size IDs could be carried in a wallet or purse. They could contain an individual’s Social Security card, birth certificate, immigration status, driver’s license, passport, TSA info, voter registration, military draft status and more. Government agencies and your employer can run your ID card to get pertinent information.

“Show me your papers” has a negative connotation, but maybe it’s an effective method of knowing who, what and where. Isn’t that what we are asking our government to do? If we want immigration reform, this should be part of it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Randy Little, Turlock

Fingerprints are good, too

What is the best method to almost 100% identify a person: an I.D. card or a fingerprint? Answer: Fingerprint. In fact; the DMV uses your thumb print scan to positively identify you if you arrive without your I.D. card.

So why is every person who wishes to enter an airport or government facility asked to fork over 36 bucks for another I.D. card? The DMV is already successfully using a finger identification network. It is expandable. I get the sneaky feeling we are being robbed.

Justin A. Heard, Modesto

Please save abandoned pets

We beg the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors to not cut funding to the Humane Society. Our pets are not simply possessions; they are family members. If the board votes to cut funds to the center, picked up pets could be euthanized after only a three-day waiting period and injured pets could face the same fate.

I am relating my personal experience to illustrate how wrong and heartless that decision would be. In my case, my adopted pet, out of a broken heart and loyalty to her first master, who was now deceased, was running frantically on the streets, searching to find the only family she had known for five months of her young life. If picked up by a defunded Tuolumne Animal Control, she would have faced a death sentence in three days.

These four-legged pals deserve the time to find their forever home and do what they do best — love us, bring a little humor into our lives and protect us from a potential threat. Their loyalty to us is uncompromising; ours should be the same.

Barbara Porter, Groveland

How to curb underage drinking

Underage drinking carries significant risks far beyond its illegality. The first six weeks of a student’s first year in college are a vulnerable time for harmful and underage college drinking and alcohol-related consequences because of student expectations and social pressures. Relationships and patterns of behavior are established early, and students should start the year on solid footing for success.

Talking to college-bound students about making wise decisions is a critical part of prevention. Parents can learn more about starting these conversations by accessing responsibility.org’s new resource, “Parents, You’re Not Done Yet,” developed to facilitate communications between parents and students, to inform everyone of the risks involved with underage drinking, to coordinate refusal strategies, and to raise awareness for these students as they become more independent.

The good news, according to the Monitoring the Future study published last week, is that drinking among college students is declining; moreover, from 2017 to 2018 there has been a statistically significant decline in binge drinking, bringing it to an all-time low.

Conversations are the key to keeping these numbers going in the right direction.