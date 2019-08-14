Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019: Straight pride, criminality, almond explosion, Ceres

No one needs to know your sexual orientation

Re “Proud to be straight? No — proud to hate” (Page 7A, July 26): Kudos to Maria Figueroa for her column. As far as I can see, there is no need for any group to parade to show support for their lifestyle. Just live it and be proud and keep your mouth shut. The way you live should only be your business and yours alone. Marching up and down doesn’t show anything or change anyone’s mind. Be content to be who you are.

Barbara Muny, Modesto

Reflections on public safety

We all know how police are trained to respond. So, who trains the criminals? Where did they learn to break the law? Was it their family, friends, media? Why do criminals think they can outrun or shoot their way out of a situation they created? Do they think that drugs, stealing, killing is OK? Do they think the police will let them go if they resist?

When police respond it isn’t because of the person’s race or religion, it’s because someone broke the law and it’s police who have to apprehend them. The police are trained to meet maximum resistance with minimum force. That is usually determined by the criminal.

We have trained the public to change their behavior to accommodate criminal activity. We are told what areas to avoid and hours to be out, to stay in groups, where to park, to secure our homes. Now certain groups want to train police to look at crimes not by the law but by the criminal. We should put more effort into training criminals how to obey the law. Till then, thank God for the police.

Laney Dwight Valek, Modesto

More nuts, fewer jobs

In California in 2017, there were 0.97 million acres of fruit and vegetables for processing that generated 28,734 food manufacturing jobs. During that same period, there were 1.59 million acres of almonds, pecans, pistachios and walnuts that generated 5,982 food manufacturing jobs. Fruit and vegetables acreage generated approximately 30 jobs per 1,000 acres, while almonds, pecans, pistachios and walnuts acreage only generated approximately 4 jobs per 1,000 acres.

Do the math — there are approximately 26 food manufacturing jobs lost for every 1,000 acres of fruit or vegetables converted to almonds.

Steve Mohasci, Manteca

Here’s a catchy motto

Make America hate again. Oops! I don’t believe he wanted it, but it happened.

Bob Gould, Groveland

Now’s your chance, Ceres folks

Between now and the end of the year, the entire Ceres Municipal Code will be updated. The actions and direction City Council members take come from residents of the city. They want your direction, so please attend meetings and express yourselves. Many things in this code will be updated and changed. For example: Cars parked on the grass, dilapidated motor homes, boats, watercraft, yard sale signs, visible garbage cans and trashy yards. Administrative citations will be written with large fines imposed. No jury trials with this process; only a hearing with the hearing officer hired by the city.

Everyone will be affected. These updates will surely clean up our city and blighted neighborhoods. The meetings are second and fourth Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. at the Community Center.