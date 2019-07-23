Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, July 24, 2019: On Trump, ‘The Squad’ and more

Trump’s strategy: Divide and conquer

James Whitcomb Riley said, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.” Trump talks, tweets and acts like a racist and deserves to be called a racist. His recent tweets have recklessly endangered the lives of four congresswomen of color and has caused 40% of Americans, or people of color, to keep looking over their shoulders.

Trump’s strategy of divide and conquer, contrary to American values, promotes inequality. As Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Trump’s immoral behavior — lying, racism, misogyny, bullying, obstructing justice, abusing executive power, promoting division, genuflecting to despots — and his environmental policies, especially on climate change, are taking the United States to a very dark place.

For the sake of party and at the expense of country, the Senate Republicans and many unsuspecting Americans have sold their souls to the devil. The only way to right the ship is for the American public to speak out and make the will of the people known. There are millions of good and decent Americans but Trump is not one of them.

Steven Murov, Hughson

The Squad are socialist amateurs

Ah yes. Now come the Socialist Sistas. A four-pack of social media troupes masquerading as serious legislators. Inexperienced, amateurish and unwilling to listen or learn, these siren sayers of Socialist sooth are marching in a conga line across the United States, vowing to save all Americans and their pets from drinking toilet water. Sista AOC, the new Mean Queen of Green and self-proclaimed boss, accused Sista San Fran Pelosi of being racist. OMG!

Sista Tlaib is the sista of tears, sobbing on cue on TV. And Sista Pressley, with a net worth of over $700,000 but who claims to represent the poor, recently joined the Socialist Sistas of America, well, just because.

We should all rejoice as the Socialist Sista Movement takes control of the Democrat Party. After all, no one is better at telling the rest of us how to live our lives than the Democrats.

Rick Raef, Modesto

This behavior invites violence

Recently, the president told four members of Congress to go back where they came from. How would you react if someone said those words to you? To make matters worse, Trump followed up with a tirade of insults. As if the insults were true, some of his cronies repeated them and added more.

The motive for this behavior is clear: To discredit the viewpoints of legitimate political opposition by character assassination.

In this instance, lack of political correctness is not the behavioral problem. Disrespect and lack of civility have replaced honest political discourse. Those who side with disrespectful behavior by anyone will rue the day. A primary cause for violence is disrespect. Death threats are a sign that rhetoric is out of hand.

Seeds of violence are being sewn by unethical politicians. Please don’t support bad behavior by excusing it. Personal insults are not acceptable. A president and members of Congress are supposed to be above personal grievances. Otherwise, they are mediocre leaders who do not deserve to hold public office.

With 300 million guns in this country, continuing incendiary rhetoric will lead to a violent ending. Nobody will win.

Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto

They’re trying to do right

When we think of the history of this nation we think about pilgrims and those seeking religious freedom from that dictated by the government. From the Boston Tea Party, women’s suffrage, the labor movement and civil rights, to the millions of women who marched in 2017, we are a nation built on protest to right the wrongs.

Today we see babies being locked in overcrowded cages, the average American not earning a livable wage, health care being taken away and higher education becoming a financial burden. Our standing in the world diminishes as we are no longer the leader but a laughingstock; freedom of the press being attacked; and an administration that disregards the law and Constitution and encourages witnesses to lie under oath, and will do nothing to stop a foreign government from interfering in our elections. We see corruption in officials and pettiness on a par with a third-grader coming from the White House.

Now we see four young American congresswomen being attacked and threatened because a person who cheated to keep from serving this country during war is calling them un-American. These women are trying to right the wrongs they see in America.