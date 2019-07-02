Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, July 3, 2019: Socialism, Carson trial, airport flag

Grass isn’t greener in Finland

Re “Don’t equate AOC with dictators” (Letters, June 30): There was a letter a few days ago claimed that countries under socialism are doing great and their people are happy. I beg to differ.

One of the countries mentioned was Finland. I am the first generation born here and am Finnish. Finland became a republic in the 20th Century along with many Nordic countries. I wonder if the writer had looked at all at the tax rates in Finland or these other countries. Finland’s lowest tax rate is 25%; someone making the equivalent of $14,730 pays 25%. That means their actual take-home is $11,050. Their sales tax is 24%. They rank higher than the U.S. on suicide rates and their per capita consumption of alcohol is 12.3 liters per year, 26.3% higher than the U.S.

So let me get this straight. You are saying you would be happy to tell 73% of the U.S. population who currently pay less than that, to pony up more for your socialist ideas? How about we just help poor people do better? That sounds like a better idea.

Dee Tyler, Salida

Getting economy back in balance

Socialism?

Capitalism built our country. But, capitalism can get out of balance.

Shareholders have too much power. Workers have none. Workers’ productivity-gains benefit rich shareholders, not workers. This is out of balance.

Corporations used to provide pensions. Now, most don’t. General Motors reneged on its pensions. Without Social Security and Medicare, retired GM workers would be on the streets. This is out of balance.

Corporations used to provide great health insurance. Now, most don’t. This is out of balance. Voluntary Medicare for All will restore competition. Competition is capitalism at its best. It will break the drug and hospital monopolies and negotiate lower prices.

Workers have no bargaining power. This is out of balance. Stronger unions will increase productivity and wages. People cannot live on $8 an hour. McDonalds can pay $15, but only if their competitors pay the same. The cost? Pennies per burger.

Corporations used to provide good wages, good benefits and a path for advancement. They supported their communities. Now, corporations pressure Congress for special laws and subsidies—corporate welfare. They only care about profits and their stock price. This is out of balance.

Our economy is out of balance. We must restore balance and protect workers.

Marvin Keshner, Sonora

Sympathy for Carson case victim

You missed the mark on the most important issue. It is so unfortunate and sad, what happened to Korey Kauffman. Our hearts go out to his family and what they have been forced to go through. I absolutely agree, it is embarrassing and ridiculous that they spent over 400 court days and many millions of taxpayer dollars on this one case.

David A. Johnston, Modesto

Where did it go?

I’m wondering why the FAA tower at Modesto Airport doesn’t fly the flag anymore. It’s been almost three months now.